NBA 2K24 Season 1 set to feature stunning rewards featuring Kyrie Irving and more

The main rewards for NBA 2K24's Season 1 have been revealed by 2K Sports, and Kyrie Irving is one of the many superstars who will be available for the players. A special card of the clinical shooter tiered at Diamond rarity is going to be available at level 40, but that's one of the rewards players will unlock later.

They will also find some other popular superstars along the way, as they grind up through the levels.

Season 1 in NBA 2K24 will feature plenty of changes, some of which were announced earlier by the developers. Unlike seasons in NBA 2K23, there will be a unified reward path featuring 80 rewards. Those who decide to choose the Pro or Hall of Fame upgrade will be eligible for more rewards, including the Diamond Kyrie Irving card.

Kyrie Irving's Diamond card in NBA 2K24 Season 1 could be a stunning addition

As mentioned earlier, it will take some time for NBA 2K24 players to reach level 40. Of course, the rate at which players can unlock the Diamond Kyrie Irving card will depend on how much they're grinding the different modes.

Everyone will begin with a 90-rated Free Agent LeBron James 90-rated item irrespective of whether they're using a free or premium version.

Season 1 will heavily center around players who have had past links with Kobe Bryant. This includes some stellar names like Emerald KG, Emerald Jordan Clarkson, Sapphire Vlade Divac, Ruby Bradley Beal, and a Center-position Amethyst card for Magic Johnson. It's expected that these cards will be divided across different levels,

Whether you use a free or paid version of the Season 1 pass, you'll get a 94-rated Kyrie Irving card. The only difference will be in the artwork, as the premium upgrade will feature a more stylish option.

You can also earn different seasonal tokens, and collecting enough of them can net you an amazing 94-rated Diamond card of Brandon Roy. Of course, this is the Ultimate Season 1 reward in NBA 2K24, and you'll have to grind as much as possible in order to not miss it.

Moreover, getting Roy's special card will require players to obtain the following items as well: Sapphire Franz Wagner, Ruby Darrell Griffith, and Amethyst Tom Gugliotta. These items are likely going to be available in the form of seasonal agendas and activities.

The first season is expected to begin when NBA 2K24 releases on September 8.

