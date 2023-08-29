NBA 2K24 set to introduce major changes in MyTeam mode with removal of Auction House

Auction House has been an integral part of the MyTeam mode, but come NBA 2K24, it will be a matter of the past. Based on the latest courtside report from 2K Sports, a completely new market will be introduced in the popular mode in the upcoming release.

This will fundamentally change how players will be able to buy and sell their cards. Moreover, several other changes will also be made in terms of events and rewards, including what the community can earn from seasons.

Plenty of new features are going to be introduced to the MyTeam mode, and many of the upcoming changes are based on community feedback. For example, the Auction House has been a matter of great debate among the community.

The new market, resembling that of FIFA 23 closely, will certainly force the players to take an alternative strategy. Moreover, the community will be able to enjoy better odds from special packs that they will open on their journeys.

NBA 2K24's MyTeam mode will replace Auction House with a more direct process

In NBA 2K24, players will be able to directly acquire a card they want from the market. Similarly, they will also enjoy better control over the card they sell, and also fix its possible selling price as well.

While it will be a new system in NBA 2K games, the process is widely used in sports titles like Madden 24 and FIFA 23.

The prices of the cards being sold will also be dynamic, and depend on the demand and supply of the community. That's not all, as the card grading system will also be available in MyTeam mode. Doing so will increase the value of the card being sold, as they will increase the rewards from different modes.

A salary cap mode is also going to be introduced, which will offer a fresh challenge to players. It will force players to find a balance between the cards they use, rather than resorting to the best ones.

Packs will also have better odds for rarer cards, and more option packs are going to be available as well. The chances for players to get the rarest cards in NBA 2K24 will be further improved by the Prime Boxes.

These boxes will have five packs that will guarantee a top-tier card, but their prices haven't been announced as yet.

So far, the announced changes coming to the MyTeam mode seem to be along the correct lines, but players will have to wait till the official release to know more about how the new mechanisms will work in NBA 2K24.

