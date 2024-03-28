"NBA 360" free access available in India on league's official app for 2 days 

As the NBA continues to pick up steam among Indian fans, the league has officially announced the arrival of "NBA 360" in the country. Fans will have free access to the live show on March 30 and April 6 from 5:00 a.m. IST to 8:00 a.m. IST.

The official app is the only online streaming platform available to watch all NBA games in India through a League Pass subscription, so fans will get the unique opportunity to experience the multitude of features available on "NBA 360."

That includes the multiview broadcast with continuous and simultaneous coverage, including live look-ins, in-progress highlights, latest graphics, statistical leaders, standings and player interviews.

"NBA 360" debuts in India with 12-game slate headlined by LeBron James and Steph Curry

Fans in India will get to experience the ultimate viewing experience with "NBA 360" amid a 12-game slate in the NBA on March 30 and April 6.

The upcoming Saturday will see star-studded teams like the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in action.

LeBron James' Lakers take on Tyerse Haliburton and Co. in the first marquee matchup of the night. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks visit the Sacramento Kings in a high-stakes clash as both teams contend for sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the April 6 schedule features four games, with LeBron's Lakers once again headlining the slate with a matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The second marquee game is between two-time MVP Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, and Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers games will be a few hours before the 5:00 to 8:00 a.m. window when "NBA 360" goes live on both days, but fans can view the highlights and player interviews.