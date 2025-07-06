  • home icon
  • NBA 7-team trade: Full breakdown of historic deal involving Lakers & Warriors revealed

NBA 7-team trade: Full breakdown of historic deal involving Lakers & Warriors revealed

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 06, 2025 18:50 GMT
NBA 7-team trade: Full breakdown of historic deal
NBA 7-team trade: Full breakdown of historic deal. (Credits: IMAGN)

The offseason just got more interesting as a historic NBA 7-team trade took place involving some of the biggest teams in the league. Last month, the fans got to know about Kevin Durant's fate as it was revealed that he was headed to the Houston Rockets.

Since then, that blockbuster deal has developed into a 7-team trade. The other teams are jumping in the trade to move their assets and manage their cap space to stay away from the luxury tax or to reduce it. On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania shared a full breakdown of the entire trade with a tweet.

Here are the transactions involving the players and draft capital moved in the historic NBA 7-team trade.

Phoenix Suns receive:

  • Jalen Green
  • Dillon Brooks
  • Khaman Maluach
  • Rasheer Fleming
  • Koby Brea
  • Daeqwon Plowden
  • Unnamed future second-round pick

Houston Rockets receive:

  • Kevin Durant
  • Clint Capela

Brooklyn Nets receive:

  • Unnamed future second-round pick
  • Unnamed future second-round pick

Golden State Warriors receive:

  • Alex Toohey
  • Jahmai Mashack

Atlanta Hawks receive:

  • David Roddy
  • Unnamed future second-round swap
  • Cash

LA Lakers receive:

  • Adou Thiero

Minnesota Timberwolves receive:

  • Rocco Zikarsky
  • Unnamed future second-round pick
  • Unnamed future second-round pick
  • Cash

Kevin Durant's trade was not approved until the league entered its new fiscal year (starting from Jul. 1). On the other hand, end of the trade and free agency embargo was Sunday, so when the teams got an opportunity to announce their already agreed upon trades and signings, they took part in the historic NBA 7-team trade to do it before the embargo.

