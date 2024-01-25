NBA All-Star 2024 uniforms by Jordan Brand earn basketball fans' approval: “Best jerseys in a long time”

With just a few weeks until NBA All-Star weekend, the league released the uniforms for this year's event. The jerseys were created by the Jordan Brand, and fans were quick to praise how they've come out.

This year, All-Star weekend will take place in the Pacers' home arena in Indiana. The festivities will begin on February 16, with the game itself capping things off on February 18.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA released the designs for the 2024 All-Star game jerseys. They were met with an extremely positive reception from fans. Some feel they are the best looking designs in recent memory.

These jerseys will be available for purchase from Thursday night. They will hit the shelves after the 10 starters for the All-Star game are announced. Per the latest returns on fan voting, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid are the top vote-getters. Fan votes account for 50%, with media and players making up the other 50%.

2024 NBA All-Star jerseys are inspiried by the home city

This year, the Jordan Brand went the extra mile when creating the 2024 NBA All-Star jerseys. They are inspired by this year's home city. There are multiple aspects to the jersey that resemble throwback uniforms of the Indiana Pacers.

These jersey features are callbacks to the Pacers teams from the 1990s. The button-up shirt was worn by them in warm-ups, along with their iconic blue racing stripes.

Indiana had a lot of success in the 90s, reaching the postseason 11 times from from 1990 to 2000. Their best run came in that final season, when they made it all the way to the finals. However, they'd end up losing to the LA Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

During this stretch, the Pacers were led by Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller. He is arguably the best player in franchise history, spending nearly two decades with the organization. Indiana also had a legendary coach at the time as Larry Bird returned to his home state after his playing career came to an end.

Originally, Indiana was supposed to be the All-Star weekend host city in 2021. However, the NBA had to change this due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling conflicts.

Two different venues will be used for the weekend's events. All-Star Saturday night will take place in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The game itself will be played on the Pacers' home floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

