NBA All-Star 2025 3-Point Contest: Scores, Results and Winner

One of the must-watch events of NBA All-Star Weekend is the Starry 3-Point Contest, and this year’s edition is packed with storylines — including Damian Lillard aiming for a three-peat and Buddy Hield representing the host team, the Golden State Warriors, in front of the home crowd.

Following a controversial yet entertaining Skills Challenge, where Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified, and the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell took home the win, the spotlight shifted to the 3-Point Contest — right after LiAngelo Ball performed his song “Tweaker.”

Here's the full list of participants:

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers Tyler Herro, Miami Heat Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks Norman Powell, LA Clippers

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Scores and Results

First Round

Cameron Johnson: 14 points

Darius Garland: 24 points

Cade Cunningham: 16 points

Norman Powell: 14 points

Tyler Herro: 19 points

Jalen Brunson: 18 points

Buddy Hield: 31 points

Damian Lillard: 18 points

Result

Cameron Johnson, Cade Cunningham, Norman Powell, Jalen Brunson and reigning champion Damian Lillard were knocked out in the first round. Advancing to the final round were Buddy Hield, Darius Garland and Tyler Herro.

Hield electrified the home crowd with 31 points. Hield's performance matched Steph Curry and Tyrese Haliburton for the highest points scored in a round.

Garland carried on the Cavaliers' strong performance of the night with 24 points. Herro managed to advance with 19 points, edging out Lillard and Brunson, who each scored 18 points.

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Winner

Final Round

Tyler Herro: 24 points

Darius Garland: 19 points

Buddy Hield: 23 points

Tyler Herro set the pace in the final round, putting up 24 points with a strong showing from the corner money ball and top of the key. Darius Garland couldn't replicate his first-round performance, finishing with 19 points.

Buddy Hield started slow but had a chance to win — however, he needed to be perfect on his money ball rack and came up just short, missing one and ending with 23 points.

Herro, who previously competed in 2023, made history as the fifth Miami Heat player to win the 3-Point Contest, joining James Jones (2011), Daequan Cook (2009), Jason Kapono (2007) and Glen Rice (1995).

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Winner: Tyler Herro

