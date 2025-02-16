NBA All-Star 2025 Skills Challenge: Scores, Results and Winners

The 2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night starts with the Skills Challenge, featuring four duos battling it for supremacy. This year's event has a different format, with just two players representing each team. The number of teams also increased from three to four.

Here are the four teams competing in this year's Skills Challenge at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Team Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley

Team Rookies: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr

Team Spurs: Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama

Team Warriors: Draymond Green and Moses Moody

There might be a lot of pressure on Team Warriors since the past three winners of the Skills Challenge were the hosts. Team Cavaliers won in 2022, Team Jazz won in 2023 and Team Pacers won in 2024.

Evan Mobley is the only player who previously won the competition, while Chris Paul is participating in his sixth. Victor Wembanyama and Draymond Green have played once before, while Donovan Mitchell was supposed to compete in 2018, but was replaced by Buddy Hield.

Let's look at the scores and results of the 2025 Skills Challenge:

2025 Skills Challenge Scores and Results

Round 1 Results

Team Spurs: Disqualified

Team Rookies: 1:20

Team Cavaliers: 1:19

Team Warriors: 1:10

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama seemingly had a plan to finish quickly by not taking any shots and just tossing the ball. They made the passes and the final layup, but the NBA wasn't having any of it. Team Spurs was disqualified for not taking at least one shot from the three shooting areas.

The rookies looked great, finishing with a sense of urgency, but Team Cavaliers and Team Warriors had the advantage of knowing the time needed to advance. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley barely beat Team Rooks' time by just a second.

Round 2 Results

Team Cavaliers: 1:00

Team Warriors: Did Not Finish

Evan Mobley set the pace for Team Cavaliers in the final round, with Donovan Mitchell finishing it at exactly 1:00 on the clock. The pressure was on Team Warriors to win it for the home crowd as Moses Moody did really well by finishing the course in 30 seconds.

Draymond Green fumbled it for the Warriors, missing three passes midway through and knocking down one of the shooting racks. Green was unable to finish the course in time, handing Team Cavaliers their second win at the event in four seasons.

2025 Skills Challenge Winners

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the 2025 Skills Challenge by beating Draymond Green and Moses Moody in the final. Team Cavaliers previously won the event in 2022 when Cleveland hosted the All-Star Weekend.

Mobley is now a two-time winner, while Donovan Mitchell still needs a 3-point Contest win to get the All-Star Saturday Night trifecta. Mitchell previously won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2018.

As for Team Warriors, they are the first home team to not win the competition since the new format was introduced in 2022.

