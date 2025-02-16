NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest: Scores, Results and Winner

The NBA continued its All-Star Saturday Night tradition of ending the event with the Slam Dunk Contest. Some fans have been clamoring for putting the 3-Point Contest last, especially after not-so-entertaining dunk contests over the past few years.

Ad

Nevertheless, here are the four contestants in this year's event:

Mac McClung | Guard | Orlando Magic

Matas Buzelis | Forward | Chicago Bulls

Stephon Castle | Guard | San Antonio Spurs

Andre Jackson Jr. | Guard | Milwaukee Bucks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In addition to the fans voting for the winner, there are four legendary judges for the competition. Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady headline the judges, with a couple of Bay Area legends, Baron Davis and Jason Richardson.

Davis and Richardson were both members of the We Believe Warriors back in 2007. The latter is also a two-time Slam Dunk Contest win and is considered one of the best dunkers ever.

Ad

As for the competitors, Mac McClung is looking to win a three-peat and join Nate Robinson as the only players to win the competition three times.

Let's look at the scores and results of the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest Scores and Results

Round 1 - First Dunk

Stephon Castle: 47.2

Matas Buzelis: 40.0

Andre Jackson Jr.: 43.8

Mac McClung: 50.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 1 - Second Dunk

Matas Buzelis: 47.4

Andre Jackson Jr.: 45.0

Stephon Castle: 47.8

Mac McClung: 50.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 1 - Total

Matas Buzelis: 87.4

Andre Jackson Jr.: 88.8

Stephon Castle: 95.0

Mac McClung: 100.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 2 - First Dunk

Stephon Castle: 49.6

Mac McClung: 50.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 2 - Second Dunk

Stephon Castle: 50.0

Mac McClung: 50.0

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 2 - Total

Stephon Castle: 99.6

Mac McClung: 100.0

The Orlando Magic high flyer had a perfect night to win his third straight Slam Dunk competition, scoring 50 in each of his four dunks. His most impressive dunk was probably the first one when he jumped over a car, while the first slam in the second round was also jaw-dropping due to its difficulty.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest Winner

Mac McClung made history as the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three consecutive times. McClung also joined Nate Robinson as the only players to win the competition at least three times. Robinson won the event in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

Speaking to Allie LaForce after his victory, McClung was unsure if he'd be back next year to make even more history. He will take a look and see if the NBA will invite him back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback