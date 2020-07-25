NBA to allow handpicked fans by 'home' teams to virtually attend games

While the NBA bubble has prevented any chance of the physical presence of fans till season-end, the league has plans in place to generate a stadium atmosphere.

NBA games to be watched by virtual fans

Teams designated as the 'home' teams by the NBA will be given an option to select 320 fans. These fans will be put on display at the 3 game arenas in the NBA bubble on Michelob Ultra-sponsored 17-foot boards. Using Microsoft's Together Mode, these fans can also interact with each other and conduct coordinated chants.

Fans to be invited will be determined by designated home teams (homecourt advantage after all?) and expected to adhere to usual fan behavior guidelines for you wise guys already thinking the worst.



You'll hear a mix of their reactions, crowd noise, PA and music. https://t.co/4Wa9SOZtyZ — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 24, 2020

The possibility of 'DE-FENSE' chants being heard on our TV screens is an exciting one given the truncated nature of the fan experience that Covid-19 has thrust upon everyone. While this setup hasn't been made available during the scrimmages, the Lakers' loss to the Mavericks yesterday featured a virtual turnout of the Lakers girls.

Each made shot by a player will earn him a feature on the board, similar to an announcer experience in a live stadium.

Fans likewise can applaud their team through the NBA App and NBA.com and on Twitter utilizing team hashtags all through the game. This virtual applause will be highlighted on the video boards deis with designs and liveliness that catch the degree of fan commitment around the globe. Fans will likewise have the option to highlight their recordings through TikTok and Snapchat.

NBA will have 320 fans each game invited to appear live on the 17-foot Michelob ULTRA Courtside video boards around the court. They will react, even interact, and be heard in real time during games. pic.twitter.com/CRbF3lXXph — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 24, 2020

Lou Williams said his experience as a player on the bench was very different when the Clippers won against the Magic on Wednesday in the first NBA bubble scrimmage.

“My voice is a little raspy because we’re all we got. This is the most vocal I’ve been forced to be during a game.”

He further went on to add,

“It forces you as a team to be involved through and through, from the coaching staff to the guys on the floor and to the players on the bench,” Williams said. “It will force everybody to create energy for themselves to be all on the same page and just create some momentum for yourselves.”

The first day of NBA bubble regular season action will feature the Utah Jazz against the New Orleans Pelicans. The other game of the day will be the Lakers going against the Clippers.

