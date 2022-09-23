"How can LeBron rank above Kevin Durant…That's team wrecking” – NBA analyst addresses the issue with LeBron James and Kevin Durant rankings, says James' shooting stats are "horrendously bad"

NBA analyst Skip Bayless disapproved of LeBron James being ranked higher than Kevin Durant in ESPN's latest player rankings. James is sixth on the list, while Durant is eighth.

Bayless once again took a shot at James' inconsistency as a 3-point shooter. He debated the topic with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Here's what Bayless said:

"How can LeBron James rank above Kevin Durant? When just last year for the Lakers he attempted the 15th most 3-point shots in the league. ... Yet in 3-point percentage and 3-point makes, he ranked 93rd at 3-point shooting. ... That's team wrecking.

"Would you believe he also took the 15th most free throws in the league? And he ranked 83rd in free-throw making percentage? Eighth, sixth and 93rd when you're 15th and 15th in attempts for three and the free-throw line. That's horrendously bad."

Bayless has often brought up LeBron James' shooting numbers while debating why he doesn't belong in the GOAT conversation. It has been one of James' weaknesses. However, it's unfair to question his status as one of the best players based on one aspect.

James' all-around ability outweighs his shooting struggles significantly. He might not rank among the most efficient 3-point shooters, but it's an area that he has improved on in the past few years.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be eager to shut down their critics

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have slipped out of the top-five player rankings for the 2022-23 season. The two superstars maintained their individual numbers last season. However, they weren't successful in leading their teams to a successful run.

LeBron averaged 30.3 points. However, James' LA Lakers finished with a dismal 33-49 record, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Not only did they miss the playoffs, but they also squandered their opportunity to make the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, Durant was initially an MVP frontrunner before getting injured midway through the season. He averaged 29.9 points. The Brooklyn Nets secured a play-in tournament berth and eventually made the playoffs.

However, they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The failures James and Durant endured collectively impacted their rankings.

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a lot of external factors hampering their chances of winning at a high level. The two teams had a long offseason to get their plans right.

James and Durant will look to capitalize on that to shut down their critics. The two have delivered when healthy. If they remain available for long stretches, the duo could help their teams achieve plenty of success moving forward.

