"This was another reminder that somehow, in Year 20, he's going to look like the best player in the league" - NBA analyst is amazed at LeBron James' performance, says Lakers are hedging the aging of the star

The upcoming season will be LeBron James' 20th NBA season. The LA Lakers superstar remains at the top of his game and recently put on a dazzling preseason performance against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas.
On "First Things First", analyst Nick Wright said this about LeBron James:
"This was another reminder yesterday. That somehow, even in year 20, a couple months away from being 38 years old, on any given night this season, he's going to look like the best player in the league. Now, he's not the best player in the league, Giannis is, but on any given night he could look like it.
Wright concluded his thoughts by calling the Lakers' refusal to give away their remaining assets frustrating. The team made it clear that they aren't willing to include both tradeable first-round picks unless they get a star in return.
Watch Nick Wright's full comments on LeBron James' preseason performance below:
LeBron James would like to own a NBA team in Las Vegas
LeBron's success on the court has been replicated in his off-the-court endeavors, as he has reportedly reached billionaire status. He has not been shy about his desire to own a NBA franchise in the past. Following the Lakers' preseason game in Las Vegas, James shared his desire for the franchise to be in Sin City.
During his post-game press conference, on the playing atmosphere in Las Vegas. James said:
"It's the best fanbase in the world. I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I want the team here, commissioner Adam, thank you."
While Las Vegas has become a new hot spot for sports franchises following the Las Vegas Raiders' move from Oakland, Seattle was always thought of as the next city to expand the NBA. With a push from LeBron, however, Las Vegas could jump ahead in the line.