“Luka Doncic is going to have to do something that Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald, Russell Westbrook did”- Analyst asserts 3X NBA All Star to deliver a superstar season, says Kidd should convince him to rest

Coming off an impressive 2021-22 season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a successful 2022-23. The Mavs surprised everyone with their postseason success, and they've made notable moves to improve their squad.

Doncic finished the 2021-22 season in fifth place in the MVP voting. His MVP-like statistics helped carry the Mavericks to a 52-30 record. He single-handedly willed his team to the fourth seed in the tough Western Conference.

Even more impressively, Doncic led his team to defeat the much-favored Phoenix Suns in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

Right now, Doncic is competing for the Slovenian national team in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Unlike other stars in the league, the European players are still in high competition against each other. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has put up insane performances throughout the competition, including a 47-point game against the French national team on Wednesday.

NBA analyst Marc J. Spears broke down how Doncic can have a better season than the last one:

"In order for the Mavericks to be successful, Luka is going to have to do something that Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald, Russell Westbrook did, and that's having a rare 30 and 10 assists season. He's been taking his game to the next level, and I think there is a good thing that comes from going to these these European games.

"He will come in in-shape. The problem is, will he take rest? I think (Dallas coach) Jason Kidd would like him to take some rest during the beginning of (training) camp. That's a hard thing to do, is convince this dude who loves the game so much not to play even on a preseason level."

The 2022-23 season might be Luka Doncic's MVP year

Luka Doncic has been one of the NBA's top players since he was drafted in 2018. In the past three seasons, he's been included in the class of the elites around the association.

Doncic is about to enter his fifth season. Usually, for some all-time greats, the fifth season is when they take it to a higher level.

Take, for example, the late Kobe Bryant. Looking at Bryant's statistics, there's a significant improvement in his fifth season. After averaging 22.5 points in 1999-2000, Bryant averaged 28.5 points the next season. Although his efficiency wasn't much of a difference, his point-production turned him into an elite player.

Doncic, a three-time All-Star, averaged 28.4 points, 8.7 assists and 9.1 rebounds last season. He's already had an impressive statline, how will he outperform himself? Marc J. Spears may be right about his prediction. For Doncic to win the MVP award this season, a historic performance may put him above his competitors.

Doncic has a better squad entering the 2022-23 season, but will it be enough to push the Mavericks to win it all?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein