"Draymond's not going to get traded, the Warriors understand his importance" - NBA analyst asserts Jordan Poole will forgive Draymond Green due to his personality, compares the altercation with Durant situation

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has drawn plenty of reactions from around the basketball world. NBA analyst Chris Broussard was the latest to chime in.

Speaking on First Things First, Broussard shared that he initially expected Green to be suspended. After sharing that he thought the punishment did not fit the action, he stated:

"Part of why this is going to work is Jordan Poole's personality. Someone told me this is not going to be as bad as the Kevin Durant situation. Now, obviously, it was worse what he did to Poole, but Durant's personality. Obviously, Durant was a higher stature on the team than Poole, but Durant's personality would not let it go as quickly as a Jordan Poole.

Broussard continued:

"I do not think Draymond Green will get traded. The Warriors understand his importance. His playmaking ability, his defense, the fact that they can go small with him at center. He's not nearly as valuable elsewhere. For him to be valuable offensively, you need a point guard that's willing to move off the ball like Steph."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

tmz.com/videos/2022-10… TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice tmz.com/videos/2022-10… https://t.co/k02BGsBo8G

With the season set to tip off in under a week, it remains to be seen if the Warriors can overcome this distraction.

Watch Chris Broussard discuss Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Part of why this is going to work is Jordan Poole's personality. This isn't going to be as bad as the KD situation. ... Draymond's not going to get traded. The Warriors understand his importance." @Chris_Broussard on GSW to fine, not suspended, Draymond for punching Poole: "Part of why this is going to work is Jordan Poole's personality. This isn't going to be as bad as the KD situation. ... Draymond's not going to get traded. The Warriors understand his importance."— @Chris_Broussard on GSW to fine, not suspended, Draymond for punching Poole: https://t.co/I8u1f8OBFS

Why wasn't Draymond Green suspended?

Many expected some form of punishment to be handed to Draymond Green for punching his teammate Jordan Poole during practice. While the NBA cannot punish players for incidents at practice, it was expected that the Golden State Warriors would suspend Green. While they did fine him, many were surprised that Green did not get a suspension.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.



He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night.

With the Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2021-2022, they are set to open their season with a a ring ceremony. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that having Green at the ceremony may have played a role in his lack of suspension.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green

"I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night...If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension." @wojespn on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green "I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night...If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension."@wojespn on the decision not to suspend Draymond Greenhttps://t.co/90FiOk1PF7

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Marc Spears shared that there may have been another factor that helped Green escape suspension, as Poole did not feel it was necessary. He said:

"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago and Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension."

Watch Marc Spears comments on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:

Poll : 0 votes