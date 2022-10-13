"Draymond's not going to get traded, the Warriors understand his importance" - NBA analyst asserts Jordan Poole will forgive Draymond Green due to his personality, compares the altercation with Durant situation

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has drawn plenty of reactions from around the basketball world. NBA analyst Chris Broussard was the latest to chime in.
Speaking on First Things First, Broussard shared that he initially expected Green to be suspended. After sharing that he thought the punishment did not fit the action, he stated:
"Part of why this is going to work is Jordan Poole's personality. Someone told me this is not going to be as bad as the Kevin Durant situation. Now, obviously, it was worse what he did to Poole, but Durant's personality. Obviously, Durant was a higher stature on the team than Poole, but Durant's personality would not let it go as quickly as a Jordan Poole.
Broussard continued:
"I do not think Draymond Green will get traded. The Warriors understand his importance. His playmaking ability, his defense, the fact that they can go small with him at center. He's not nearly as valuable elsewhere. For him to be valuable offensively, you need a point guard that's willing to move off the ball like Steph."
With the season set to tip off in under a week, it remains to be seen if the Warriors can overcome this distraction.
Watch Chris Broussard discuss Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:
Why wasn't Draymond Green suspended?
Many expected some form of punishment to be handed to Draymond Green for punching his teammate Jordan Poole during practice. While the NBA cannot punish players for incidents at practice, it was expected that the Golden State Warriors would suspend Green. While they did fine him, many were surprised that Green did not get a suspension.
With the Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2021-2022, they are set to open their season with a a ring ceremony. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that having Green at the ceremony may have played a role in his lack of suspension.
During a recent appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Marc Spears shared that there may have been another factor that helped Green escape suspension, as Poole did not feel it was necessary. He said:
"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago and Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension."
Watch Marc Spears comments on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below: