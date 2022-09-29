“You're not going to win a championship without adversity unless you're a stack Shaq-Kobe team"– NBA analyst believes the addition of former champion supplements 76ers stars to swiftly pass through adversities

Following another second-round playoff exit, the Philadelphia 76ers spent the offseason completely re-shaping their supporting cast. Among the players brought in was veteran forward P.J. Tucker.

Despite being in his late-30's, Tucker has proven to still be a valuable piece to contending teams. After helping the Milwaukee Bucks secure a title in 2021, he almost reached the NBA Finals again last season with the Miami Heat.

While most agree that Tucker brings a lot of value to the 76ers on the court, one analyst sees him having a different impact. During an episode of his "Road Tripping" podcast, Richard Jefferson opened up about Tucker's mental toughness:

"So when I look at that, I think the value that PJ Tucker brings, especially as he gets older, is going to be less and less physical and more mental and emotional makeup."

"You're not going to win a championship without adversity, unless you're a stacked Kevin Durant Warriors team. Unless you're a stack Shaq-Kobe team. But there's very few times you're going to win a championship without adversity."

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a player like P.J. Tucker

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 1

Some might think the 76ers paid too much for Tucker in free agency. But it was a move that needed to be made. Even at this stage of his career, he can help the team fulfill its championship aspirations.

For contending teams, having successful veterans is essential. As a former champion, Tucker knows what it takes to win at the highest level. With his experience, he can fill the void in the locker room left by Danny Green.

All championship teams face adversity at some point. Along with being tough on the court, Tucker is also extremely vocal. His willingness to speak up in the tough moments will prove to be extremely valuable for the 76ers.

Aside from what he brings to the locker room, Tucker has a chance to be a major X-factor for the 76ers this season. His skillset makes him an ideal complement to the star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Given the gravity the All-Star garners, having players around them who can stretch the floor is crucial. Last season, Tucker shot a stellar 41.5% from three on close to three attempts per game.

Philly rolled the dice by paying big money to an aging veteran, but the investment could get them one step closer to securing a title.

The 76ers open their 2022-23 season against the Boston Celtics on October 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far