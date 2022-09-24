“There's only been I think three guys that have won three MVPs in a row’ – NBA analyst believes Denver Nuggets are a talented team right now, says league MVP has a crucial role to play alongside other stars

Heading into this season, the Denver Nuggets will be one of the many teams looking to contend in the Western Conference. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic will be leading the charge, and for the first time since the bubble, he'll have help in the playoffs.

After years of devastating injuries, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are expected to make their return to the lineup. Alongside Jokic, they form a trio that can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league. When fully healthy, each player could be a 20-point per game scorer.

Once the Nuggets have their trio back, they could have a chance to secure one of the top spots in the West. If the team's success is there, Jokic might have a chance to sneak into the MVP conversation for a third-straight season.

During a recent appearance on "The Hoop Collective" podcast, analyst Ohm Youngmisuk touched on Jokic and a fully-healthy Denver team. He thinks a case could be made for the All-Star center to join the elite company of players to win three consecutive MVPs:

"You can make the argument, ... even though Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are coming back. And are going to score a little bit more, I think Jokic's numbers could actually get better.

"Like, there's only been I think three guys that have won three MVPs in a row."

Can the Denver Nuggets finish the regular season with a top spot in the Western Conference?

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

At this point in the year, there is no telling how the standings will look when it comes time for the playoffs. Especially in the Western Conference, as multiple teams are expected to be in the mix for playoff spots.

While discussing the top of the standings, the Denver Nuggets belong in the conversation. Nikola Jokic has already shown what he can do with a lackluster supporting cast. Now flanked by two All-Star-level players, there is no telling how good they can be.

Jokic's best attribute is his passing. With two score-first perimeter guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. around him, his elite-level facilitation will be on display every night. Any team looking to defend the trio on a nightly basis is going to have its hands full.

Jokic is fighting an uphill battle in his pursuit of a third-straight MVP, but a case could be made for him. If the Denver Nuggets finish as a top-three seed and his production stays around the same, he could run away with the award again.

