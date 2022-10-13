“I think the Warriors botched this…He cold-cocked Jordan Poole” – NBA analyst believes Draymond Green has lost his image as a leader, implies Warriors are erroneous for minimal disciplinary action against him

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have dominated headlines ever since Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a practice. When the news surfaced last week, it took the NBA community by surprise. Then, video footage of the incident surfaced less than 48 hours after the initial news broke.

Immediately, there was speculation over whether Green would be suspended or if the team would look to trade him entirely. Instead, Green has since been fined by the Warriors. Meanwhile, the NBA seems ready to stand by and let the Warriors' brass handle the situation internally.

According to analyst Nick Wright, the Warriors have absolutely botched the entire saga. From having the footage leaked right under their noses to issuing Green a mere fine, there's much the team could have done differently, Wright said.

"I think the Warriors botched this," Wright said on 'What's Wright? With Nick Wright.' "You can't call it the biggest crisis of your career. He got suspended one game for yelling at Durant and hurting Durant's feelings. He cold-cocked Jordan Poole."

To Wright, this isn't a situation that will just blow over. As they look to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, it could be hard for them to move past the lingering animosity inside the locker room. Specifically, Poole likely won't be the same person on the floor or in the locker room as he was before getting decked, Wright said.

"I don't know how Poole's gonna deal with it. It's a jarring moment, and so much of Draymond value comes from being a leader, adult, all that stuff. He's lost all authority. So, I don't think it's tenable long term for the Warriors."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in contract years

Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are entering contract years. Although rumors of the beef starting because Poole was acting cocky have been refuted by teammates, the Warriors' brass is in a difficult spot. Poole is reportedly set to sign a big contract extension this season, while Green will be faced with a player option at the end of the year.

Given that, many believe there isn't enough room in the locker room for the two of them. Whether or not that spells the end of Green's run with the Warriors remains to be seen.

One thing is certain. All eyes will be on Golden State when the season tips off next week.

