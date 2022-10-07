“Draymond sees himself as the gatekeeper for the Warriors” – NBA analyst believes Draymond Green regulates the conduct of Warriors’ players on the court

The Golden State Warriors found themselves in national spotlight this week after reports emerged of Draymond Green's altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. Poole was an important player for the Warriors' championship run last season.

Commenting on the incident, analyst Shannon Sharpe on the "Undisputed" said:

“Draymond sees himself as the gatekeeper for the Warriors.”

According to the report, Green and Poole were talking trash before a verbal altercation led to Green throwing a punch at Poole. It's been reported that Green and Poole have had conflicts in the past, but nothing seemed out of line.

It appears as if this situation was different, as many say that Draymond crossed the line. The veteran has been the leader and voice for the Warriors over the years.

Draymond Green has altercation at practice with Jordan Poole

The reported altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is going to draw a frenzy in the media. The truth is that this Golden State Warriors team has a roster full of veterans that have dealt with many obstacles.

Green has been the heart and soul of this Warriors team throughout his illustrious career. Although he's crossed the line a few times in his career, his teammates welcome the toughness he brings to the team. Since the news broke, team officials have said that Green has addressed the team and apologized for his actions.

With the start of the 2022-23 regular season around the corner, the timing of this incident is obviously less than ideal. If it were to any other organization, there could be some major concerns. The Warriors will be hoping that their championship mentality will help overcome this obstacle.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are important players for Golden State's future. While Green is reaching the latter stages of his career, he is in line for what will be his final big contract extension.

Poole, who took serious strides in his development last season, has become a rising star in the league. Poole is in the final year of his rookie contract and he will be hoping for a hefty raise as well.

