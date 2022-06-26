“He has wrecked team after team, after team… He wrecked his own legacy” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving is everything that is wrong with the NBA

Kyrie Irving’s potential exit from the Brooklyn Nets has been causing some frenzy in the media space. Several NBA analysts have given their take on the issue as they monitor the development closely.

The most recent take on the Kyrie issue with the Nets came from Skip Bayless on "Undisputed." He finds the story exhaustive yet riveting, as he describes it to be "one of the most despicable stories in basketball history." Bayless said:

"I'm so tired of this story, but at the same time, I'm so fascinated and riveted. I'm all eyes and all ears to one of the most despicable stories in the basketball context I can ever remember. In all my years of closely watching and deeply loving the National Basketball Association."

He believes that the former NBA champion is everything that is wrong with the NBA. He finds the story to be the best in sports currently, but for all the wrong reasons.

"Right now, Kyrie is everything that's wrong with the NBA, but we can't take our eyes off the outcome of the story," Bayless went on. "Because it gets more fascinating by the moment.

"Because it gets hazier and trickier by the moment, as this negotiation plays out right before your very eyes. Kyrie is by far the best story in sports right now for all the wrong reasons."

He also claimed that Kyrie Irving has turned so many fans away from the game. He opined that the 2012 Rookie of the Year has wrecked almost every team he has been on.

"This man, who is turned on so many fans to the game just because he's so much fun to watch and handle the basketball and create his own shot, is now turning off so many fans," he continued. "Because he has wrecked team after team after team.

"I'm not sure he wrecked the Cavaliers, but he wrecked LeBron's career at that point. He forced LeBron's hand out of Cleveland and then he absolutely he didn't wreck the Celtics. He wrecked his own legacy."

What's next for Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets look on in the final seconds of their 109-103.

Multiple franchises have shown interest in Kyrie Irving, including the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. The seven-time All-Star could be on his way out of Brooklyn via free agency or a trade. A decision is expected on or before June 29 when the guard's player option expires.

The Crossover @TheCrossover Contract negotiations between the Nets and Kyrie Irving regarding the point guard’s future with the team are reportedly getting “acrimonious” trib.al/S221pIw Contract negotiations between the Nets and Kyrie Irving regarding the point guard’s future with the team are reportedly getting “acrimonious” trib.al/S221pIw

With the franchise and the player at an impasse in terms of player extension, they are left with the option of trading Irving. If that does not happen soon, he could become a free agent.

Irving might be drawn towards the Lakers. NBA analyst Nick Wright stated that the only feasible trade amongst the list of interested teams is the Miami Heat. He shared that a possible trade of Tyler Herro and/or Kyle Lowry could work.

Amongst Irving’s sign-and-trade wishlist includes the above four, the Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers. Could we see a possible trade to any of these franchises?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far