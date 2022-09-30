“If not for the pandemic, he wouldn’t have the 4th ring” – NBA analyst believes LA Lakers are playoff contenders, asserts LeBron James got lucky with 4th ring

Last season, the LA Lakers found themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time. Despite LeBron James posting his best scoring numbers in nearly 15 years, there were too many obstacles to overcome.

Looking at their offseason, not much was done to put them in a better position. The key move that LA made was acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. More importantly, they never found a trade partner to take on Russell Westbrook and his massive contract.

Despite the minimal moves they made in the offseason, Skip Bayless thinks the Lakers can get back in the playoff picture in 2023. During a recent episode of FS1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said the Lakers could secure a playoff spot. The discussion was based on ESPN's recent win total projections for the season.

"I'm going to tell you why your Lakers do have a chance," Bayless said. "Because [the win total projection] doesn't like anyone in the West."

Bayless also took the time to bring up how LA benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as they secured the 2020 title in the bubble:

"You realize the pandemic is the single greatest thing to happen to LeBron James? If not for the pandemic, he wouldn't have a fourth ring. How many months did they have off before the bubble started?"

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless gives the Lakers a chance to make the playoffs in the West: .@RealSkipBayless gives the Lakers a chance to make the playoffs in the West: https://t.co/A6twXYlWbf

Can the LA Lakers secure a playoff spot this season?

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns.

As the regular season gets ready to get underway, the Western Conference looks as stacked as ever. More than a handful of teams will be gunning for the top spots in the standings.

Looking at the LA Lakers, they have their work cut as they look to get back into the postseason. They need to worry about teams like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are also healthy for the first time in nearly two years. Saying the competition is stiff would be an understatement.

At the end of the day, the Lakers have the talent to get things done. The question for them will be how available their stars are going to be on a nightly basis. LeBron James is now in his 20th season and only played 56 games last year. On top of that, Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy.

While on the court together, LeBron and Davis have proven to be an unstoppable duo. That being said, if they don't stay in the lineup consistently, the LA Lakers have little chance at securing a playoff spot.

Poll : 0 votes