"He does have better decision-making skills. I'm not saying he's perfect" - NBA analyst believes LA Lakers should trade for 5-time All-Star point guard, asserts he will be a better fit than Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers' experiment with Russell Westbrook resulted in an abject failure. However, Chris Broussard had an interesting suggestion to mend the situation via a trade.

While the Lakers have also considered moving Westbrook this offseason, no trade package has drawn enough interest. With this in mind, Chris Broussard had some suggestions for the LA Lakers on "First Things First."

He started off his segment by referring to the trade package the Lakers had created for the Indiana Pacers. While their attempts to lure Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon failed, the Lakers obviously did a lot to ensure the deal would work.

To shed more light on the matter, Broussard switched the narrative to Russell Westbrook and said:

"No one is untradeable. I've just seen too many guys that we thought were untradeable get moved. Namely, Russell Westbrook. You didn't think Houston could trade him, and he went to Washington. You didn't think Washington could trade him. He went to the Lakers. So it's possible."

At this point, Chris Broussard made a suggestion while referring to co-panelist Kevin Wildes. He said:

"I'm going to throw out two words to you. John Wall. Look, it's time. It's time. We talked yesterday about a 'my problem for your problem' scenario with the Nets and the Lakers. It's time Lakers. Give 'em [Houston] Russell and the first-round pick. Because John Wall is a better fit than Westbrook.

"John Wall is more of a true point guard. He does have better decision-making skills. I'm not saying he's perfect. Obviously, he hasn't played in a long time. But he does have better decision-making skills, he's got something to prove.

"He will be willing to do whatever it takes. He shoots it better than Russ. Like I said, he's a better decision maker. Do it. Just do it."

Does a John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade make sense?

John Wall goes up for a layup against Russell Westbrook.

John Wall was once a superstar guard in the league. However, he's played in roughly 40 games in the last three years. With that in mind, recent news of him exercising his player option created a lot of buzz.

Considering that there is virtually no barometer on his ability to perform, Wall has little trade value. While also considering how steep his contract price is, it may act as an additional deterrent.

But, as Chris Broussard mentioned in his segment, a trade with the Lakers would have a "my problem for your problem" connotation. John Wall expressed his desire to be bought out last season. Given that he didn't play the entirety of the season, the Rockets gained nothing from keeping him.

Russell Westbrook hasn't been the best fit for the Lakers. To fix this, they have made attempts to move him. In this regard, the situation is ideal. However, there is virtually no benefit on paper.

Wall's ability is a massive question mark at the moment. Westbrook's fit in Houston could be detrimental to their core as well. As it stands, there is more to be lost than gained.

At the moment, the chatter around Russell Westbrook going to the Brooklyn Nets is gathering more steam. With the Lakers making several attempts to offload the superstar, the list of takers hasn't been inspiring.

