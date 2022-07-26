"I would think he is ready to go and will be completely into the 2022-23 season" - NBA analyst believes LeBron James will have all the motivation in the world to win a title next season

One of the few things the Los Angeles Lakers have going for them right now is having LeBron James on their roster. Despite being in his 19th season, he did everything he could to try and keep the team afloat. In the 56 games he appeared in, LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

While LeBron James put together a phenomenal regular-season campaign, it wasn't enough to get the Lakers over the hump. By the end of the year, they were on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Since securing a title in 2020, the Lakers have failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



showed out and shut down the "I woke up to DMX on my playlist today." @KingJames showed out and shut down the @DrewLeague gym "I woke up to DMX on my playlist today." 😂@KingJames showed out and shut down the @DrewLeague gym 👀 https://t.co/bfKTLTeTuW

Most agree things look bleak for LeBron James and the Lakers right now, but one analyst feels otherwise. During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo opened up on how LeBron has all the motivation he needs heading into next season.

"Last time LeBron missed a lot of games for lakers they came back the next year won the championship. Motivational, he didn't have to play in you know April May June July, a little older, I would think he is ready to go and will be completely into the 2022-23 season."

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a championship in 2023?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Even with all the added rest he's had this offseason, it's tough to build a case for LeBron James and company to be legitimate title favorites. There are still too many question marks regarding the team's makeup.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.



It’s really happening… unreal. LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.It’s really happening… unreal. https://t.co/2tKmEyHhTN

For starters, the Lakers' front office has failed to find a trade partner for Russell Westbrook. It's clear he does not fit alongside LeBron James, and the same issues they had last season will likely continue moving forward.

Another major question is what kind of shape Anthony Davis will be in next season. When the Lakers won the title in the bubble, it was because of the two-man game he had with LeBron. Since the 2020 season, AD has only played a total of 76 games. If he can't stay on the floor, the Lakers have no chance against the Western Conference's other top teams.

Looking at the conference, the Lakers have more than a handful of teams they will need to go through to add another title to their resume. LeBron has shown he can still play at a high level, but he will be fighting an uphill battle in 2023 as he pursues his fifth ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far