"Nobody that has played in the NBA scored more points than me" - NBA analyst believes LeBron James will validate his 'iconic' status by acing the scoring record, predicts achievement will be accomplished in LA

LeBron James has already cemented his place amongst the greatest basketball players who ever lived. With many individual and team accomplishments to his name, James is all set to add more to those this season. He is expected to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list in the upcoming season.
Speaking on "Jalen & Jacoby", former NBA player Jalen Rose discussed LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA regular-season scoring record. Rose initially pointed out how scoring wasn't James' best attribute. He said:
"All he does is work to get better in the gym and now when you're staying healthy for 20 years, your longevity can put you in position to eclipse a record like this.
"So very incredible that you can go to bed one night and say 'Nobody that has played in the NBA scored more points than me'. That is such an incredible accomplishment. We can talk about average and we can talk about greatest, but this is about his longevity, his durability, and his iconic status. This is gonna be great for the league."
Whether people think James is the greatest of all-time or not, becoming the all-time leading scorer will be an unbelievable accomplishment for "The King".
LeBron James recently shared he has no relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Following the LA Lakers first preseason game, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Many noted that James seemed to have snubbed the all-time leading scorer, as he claimed he had 'no thoughts and no relationship' with the Lakers great.
While James may not have a personal relationship with Abdul-Jabbar, many criticized him for not showing respect to a legend of the game.
Abdul-Jabbar has previously offered high praise to James, sharing that he is looking forward to the Lakers star breaking his record. He also noted that he will be in attendance when the milestone is accomplished.