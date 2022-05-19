“You cannot win by yourself in the NBA, you can get there, we’ve seen many people get there” - NBA Analyst believes Luka Doncic will run into ‘too many guys’ against the Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic has been on a fast track to superstardom from the moment he stepped foot in the NBA. This postseason, he has been able to do something few stars have been able to do in the past.

When discussing the legacies and championships of previous greats, there is one common theme. That being, they had some form of co-star to help get them over the hump. Magic had Kareem, Bird had McHale, Jordan had Pippen, the list goes on and on. That being said, Luka Doncic has gotten the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference finals without being flanked by another All-Star.

In recent memory, there is only one other occurrence that could resemble what Doncic is doing for the Mavericks. Oddly enough, it was Drik Nowitzki when he led the Mavericks to an NBA title over the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

While what Luka Doncic has done so far has been incredible, one analyst thinks he has met his match. On a recent edition of ESPN's "KJM," Keyshawn Johnson touched on how the Golden State Warriors might be too much for Doncic and the Mavs to overcome.

"The problem that Luka is going to run up against is that the Golden State Warriors just have too many guys in my opinion. You cannot win by yourself in the NBA. You can get there, we've seen many people get there"

Luka Doncic has opportunity to put himself in the same company as an all-time great

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 7

Given how no team has been able to slow down Luka Doncic this postseason, he should not be counted out just yet. The Warriors are going to be his biggest challenge yet, but we've seen him go toe-to-toe with elite defenders before in the playoffs.

What makes Luka Doncic's performance in the postseason so special is his age. At only 22-years-old, he has his team just four wins away from appearing in the NBA Finals. If he is able to overcome Golden State in the conference finals, it will put him in the same breath as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In the 2006-07 season, a 22-year-old LeBron James found himself on a lowly Cavaliers team. In just his fourth season as a pro, James managed to carry a lackluster supporting cast all the way to the finals. The Cavs were swept by the San Antonio Spurs, but that did not take away from the impressive accomplishment of a young James.

Luka Doncic has proven he is going to be a star in this league for years to come. But if he can overcome the Warriors and reach the finals, the conversation could begin about him possibly going down as one of the game's best by the time his career is over.

