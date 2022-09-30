“Russ is one of the most misunderstood players of our generation” – NBA analyst believes NBA has developed a false image of Russell Westbrook, says settling differences with Patrick Beverley was smart move

Russell Westbrook was heavily criticized for his performances last season. However, NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes the veteran guard is misunderstood most of the time.

On "The Odd Couple," podcast, Broussard said:

"I think Russ is one of the most misunderstood players of our generation. I really believe that. I think he's a really good guy. I mean Rob G told us the story yesterday about Pat Bev because he was just over hustling. The whistle that blown and Pat Bev is just doing Pat Bev things, and he injured Russ's knee when he was in Oklahoma City.

"And after that, before they makeup, Russ buys his sister tickets to the game, and then now they're cool. I don't think he's a very smart basketball player, but I think a lot of people take that to mean he's probably not that smart. He was sixth in his class, High School graduating class, academically. I think he's very misunderstood."

Despite trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook throughout the offseason, he remains in high spirits heading into the new season.

It's still uncertain if Russ will start or come off the bench, with head coach Darvin Ham still figuring out what's best for the team.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have become fast friends and could be the LA Lakers' starting backcourt duo

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates

Darvin Ham has often tip-toed around the question on who will be the starting guards this season. With Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder to chose from, Ham will have some tough decisions to make. However, it looks like one of the starting spots could be reserved for Beverley because of his defense.

Russ and Pat Bev seem to have resolved their differences, at least for now. Westbrook was present at Beverley's first conference as a Laker and handed him a towel when Beverley was sweating. Both players have also spoken highly of each other.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes they could become one of the best defensive backcourt duos in the league. Based on Ham's comments, Westbrook will have to fight for his spot on the team.

The Lakers have other options for the starting point guard position as well — Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves. However, the slot will be given to whoever impresses the head coach defensively.

