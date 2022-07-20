“This is the one place that KD still wants to go, that’s the card Pat Riley is playing” - NBA analyst believes Pat Riley is working on bringing the price down for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. On top of still being one of the best players in the league, the former MVP still has four years left on his contract.

Kevin Durant also provided the Nets with a list of preferred destinations. The two names at the top of the list were the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. The Suns recently came to terms on a max extension with center Deandre Ayton. Their chances of pulling off a deal for Durant have significantly dwindled.

Durant's preference may be detracting teams not on his list from pursuing him. One analyst thinks the Miami Heat are using this to their advantage.

During a recent appearance on 'The Herd,' FS1's Ric Bucher shared his thoughts on the Heat using Kevin Durant's interest as an opportunity to lower the price on a potential trade. Bucher said:

"The Phoenix Suns' door is closed and the only other team that we know KD is adament about going to or at least is at the top of his list are the Miami Heat. So, he's hoping maybe I can construct something that the pirce goes down a little bit because this is the one place KD still wants to go."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



on the latest NBA offseason chatter "I'd rather have two years of Kevin Durant than four years of Donovan Mitchell." @RicBucher on the latest NBA offseason chatter "I'd rather have two years of Kevin Durant than four years of Donovan Mitchell."@RicBucher on the latest NBA offseason chatter https://t.co/7nUzBIigmY

Will the Brooklyn Nets lower their asking price in a possible Kevin Durant trade?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat, KD

It seems unlikely the Nets will be willing to lower their demands for Kevin Durant. He can instantly turn any team into a legitimate title contender and is signed long-term. They have their eyes on a historic return, which will likely remain their asking price.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” https://t.co/5nOCEJklfR

The Heat might think they have leverage because Durant listed them as a landing spot, but Brooklyn still holds all the power. They will hold onto him to start the season if a deal that satifies them never comes along. The Nets can wait till a reasonable offer is on the table.

With the franchise's future at stake, the Nets should be in no rush to trade Durant. They only have one chance to get it right and shouldn't look to get a deal done unless it helps them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far