NBA analyst cites 2 key factors of "championship form" Denver Nuggets

With just a few weeks to go until the postseason, the Denver Nuggets are battling for the top spot in the Western Conference. Following their big win earlier this week, one analyst cited two reason why they're in a prime position to repeat as champions.

Another team battling for a top spot in the West is the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had a perfect opportunity to climb the standings Tuesday, facing off against the Nuggets. However, they ended up losing the game in a nail-biter.

While on ESPN's "First Take," JJ Redick gave two reasons why the Denver Nuggets are in "championship form" down the stretch. The first thing he brought up was the play of Michael Porter Jr.

"Michael Porter Jr., the way he's played, the way he closed last night, that's what it's about to me," Redick said.

The other thing Redick mentioned was Nikola Jokic and his feel for the game. Minnesota cut off passing lanes and forced him to be a scorer, but it still didn't slow him down.

"This notion that we can beat the Nuggets if we make Jokic a scorer," Redick continued. "He feels and he reads the game to perfection almost every time."

The Denver Nuggets are in a strong position to repeat as champions

Going back-to-back in the NBA is no small feat, but the Denver Nuggets have a good chance to join that exclusive company. As JJ Redick mentioned, they are a team poised to secure a title this season.

Looking at the Western Conference, Denver has minimal tough challenges in their way. The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked many this year, but the Nuggets just proved they can beat them. On top of that, the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns completely changed how they're viewed in regards to being a contender.

Teams like the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans have played well as of late, but they lack postseason experience. The LA Clippers are a key team to watch at the top. That said, their season could change at any moment with the injury history of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Moving to the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are the Denver Nuggets' biggest threat to a title. They've been arguably the best team all season, and have the top starting lineup. However, it's worth noting that Denver knocked them off when they played each other two weeks ago.

Even though they lost some of their depth pieces, the Nuggets still have enough talent to win at the highest level. Led by Nikola Jokic, they are by far one of the top favorites to be crowned champion.

At the end of the day, anything can happen in the postseason. That said, Jokic and the Nuggets have a clear path to securing their second straight championship.