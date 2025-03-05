NBA analyst comes up with striking analogy to describe LeBron James - "If he was in control of Titanic, would've never hit the iceberg"

LeBron James’ partnership with Luka Doncic has led the LA Lakers’ surge to second in the Western Conference. From fifth in their conference in early February, LA leaped over the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets to trail only the OKC Thunder.

The Lakers are on an eight-game winning streak that includes wins over the Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers twice.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the host had this to say about James:

“One of the things LeBron [James] has, and I’ve never seen anything like it, is intuition. If he was a sea captain and he was in control of the Titanic, it would’ve never hit the iceberg. I’ve never seen a guy that can see problems before they happen.”

Cowherd raved about the four-time MVP switching teams to win championships while leaving the abandoned franchise flailing. He enumerated the NBA superstar’s jump from Cleveland to Miami and then back to Cleveland before his rodeo with the LA Lakers. In each stop, the analyst emphasized how James seemingly predicted the future to bail out before the team sunk.

The veteran sports analyst also claimed that LeBron James “privately” engineered the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas for Luka Doncic. Cowherd’s comments were contrary to what James said to reporters, who were told that the 40-year-old had no idea a deal was in the works.

Colin Cowherd once blamed LeBron James for the Russell Westbrook trade and urged Lakers to trade the four-time MVP

The LA Lakers had a 27-31 record heading into the 2022 NBA All-Star break. Russell Westbrook’s arrival in LA, which LeBron James reportedly wanted to happen, was a massive failure.

In his podcast, Colin Cowherd had this to say about the situation created by the blockbuster trade in the offseason:

“This is LeBron’s mess, he’s the one who wanted Russell Westbrook. … Truthfully, the only way to fix it is to move LeBron. That would be the easiest and quickest way to do it. Jeanie Buss pushed her brother out of the organization, you don’t think she’s going to move on from LeBron? LeBron is not beloved in LA, he’s famous. Magic is beloved in LA.”

The LA Lakers missed the 2022 playoffs despite a star-studded roster. A few months later, they traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal.

LeBron James outlasted Anthony Davis in LA and now partners with Luka Doncic. Colin Cowherd has changed his tune as the James-Doncic tandem thrives.

