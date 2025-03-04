NBA analyst compares LeBron James' defensive effort to former DPOY as Lakers emerge as biggest threats to OKC in the West

LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists during the season he turned 40, and his longevity is nothing short of a miracle. However, the bigger surprise to any fan following LeBron in recent years is the spike in defensive effort over the past few months.

If there has been any criticism against LeBron's name in recent years, it had to do with his apparent lack of effort on the defensive end. However, under JJ Redick, particularly after the trade that swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, fans have witnessed a version of James unseen in years.

Kevin O'Connor, one of the prominent names in NBA analysis, has showered praise on LeBron's defensive effort and even compared him to one of the great defenders of this era, Draymond Green.

On Monday's episode of Yahoo! Sports' "Kevin O'Connor Show," he said:

"LeBron's difference with the effort, energy and focus that he's putting out there right now? He looks like I hate to even say the name Draymond [Green]. The versatility, flying around. He has that in him if he wants to embrace being that, and at moments, he can be that. And that's all because of effort. (36:48)

No one has ever doubted James' defensive production, and his resume speaks for itself, having secured five All-Defensive First-Team selections. However, with the last of them coming over a decade prior, fans were left wondering whether age had robbed LeBron of his defensive prowess.

But with fresh motivation and renewed hope of another title to add to his list of achievements, the Lakers superstar appears to be running back the clock and causing Draymond Green-esque havoc on the court if recent performances are to go by.

LeBron James has finished second in DPOY voting twice

As an individual defender, LeBron James has never been spoken of in the same breath as some of the greats despite having the accolades to vouch for his ability at the defensive end of the floor. In some ways, defense may be the one aspect where he has been a bit underrated over the course of his career.

LeBron has finished as high up as second in DPOY votes twice, losing out to Dwight Howard in 2009 and Marc Gasol in 2013. Ironically, James also has more All-Defensive First-Team selections than Draymond Green. Maybe some inspiration and a realistic chance at contention are all it took to revive that defensive streak.

