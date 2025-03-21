NBA Analyst compares Luka Doncic to Kobe Bryant with just 16 games

With LeBron James out of action due to injury, Luka Doncic has been given the reigns to lead the charge for the LA Lakers. As the superstar guard continues to dazzle, one analyst went as far as to compare him to an all-time great.

Doncic has had a lot of buzz around since LA pulled off the jaw-dropping trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Upon his arrival, the franchise now has a young star in his prime who can be a pillar for at least the next decade.

During a recent episode of his podcast, longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons gave his take on the hype around Luka Doncic in LA. He compared the buzz he brings to the crowd every night to Kobe Bryant's time with the team.

"He just feels like he belongs in LA," Simmons said. "The buzz in the arena, and I've been going to Laker games I moved in his November 2002, the only other time I felt it at a Laker game like that was when Kobe was playing.

This guy has a chance to be Kobe for these guys."

Luka Doncic has played well since coming over in the trade, averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists across 16 games. Behind his strong play, the Lakers are competing for a top-three seed in the Western Conference in the final weeks of the season.

Former WNBA All-Star gushes over Luka Doncic's play for LA Lakers

When the LA Lakers first traded for Luka Doncic, some were skeptical about his fit on the roster. However, he managed to quickly lay those doubts to bed as he and those around him have thrived since his arrival. Following another impressive outing this week, one analyst praised how Doncic has looked for LA thus far.

The last time Doncic was in action was Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. He nearly recorded a triple-double (31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) en route to a double-digit win for the Lakers.

While on NBA Today Thursday, Chiney Ogwumike gave her take on Doncic as the regular season comes to a close. The former WNBA All-Star cited how he's made everyone better while dubbing the Lakers the luckiest team in the league.

"Luka Doncic has raised the cieling for the Los Angeles Lakers by the fact that he makes everyone better," Ogwumike said. "He has been able to walk in, even without LeBron James, you're seeing Austin Reaves eat, Austin Reaves cook.

The L in the Lakers stands for lucky and for Luka."

When teams make a massive change at the deadline, many don't expect them to contend for a title that season. That said, the new-look Lakers have turned people into believers with the playoffs just around the corner.

