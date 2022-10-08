“How can you not suspend someone?...When's enough, enough for Steph Curry?” – NBA analyst criticizes Warriors organization for not suspending Draymond Green for punching teammate, questions their integrity

Draymond Green has been the subject of nearly every NBA headline on Friday. News surfaced earlier in the week that Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in a scuffle at practice. When Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke to media members in the wake of the altercation on Thursday, it sounded as though he was in damage-control mode.

When the video of the altercation surfaced Friday morning, fans quickly understood why. In the video, Green can be seen walking up to Poole and coming face-to-face with him. The act was met with an aggressive shove by Poole, which prompted the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year to punch his teammate in the face.

Now, on the heels of the altercation, 95.7 The Game host Butcher Boy has weighed in on the situation. You can catch his comments starting around the 2:18 mark.

"How can you not suspend someone? Like, you have to set precedent at some level for your work environment. People have to feel like they're safe, and it does feel like to me on looking at the body language of the other players on that court and just different people around Draymond must act wild at practice a lot because that seemed like normal behavior."

As Butcher Boy pointed out, after Green punched Poole, none of their teammates leapt into action. In the video, teammates can be seen standing around, some with their backs to the wild situation that was unfolding. While staff members rushed to break things up, some teammates were flat out oblivious.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole: 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green has without question been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty over the past decade. Despite that, Butcher Boy believes everyone has their breaking point. The way he sees things, Green and his antics could potentially be on thin ice with Steph Curry.

Considering the fact that Green has managed to repeatedly make headlines for conflicts with teammates, Curry's patience could be wearing thin. From the midgame verbal spat with Kevin Durant several years ago to the vicious punch on Poole, Green has infrequently clashed with teammates.

"I'm just saying, like, if someone else was doing that you would at least look to the left or the right if someone was jarring," Butcher Boy said. "I want to go back to the Steve Kerr-Bob Meyers-Steph Curry thing, and I've long hypothesized and wondered out loud. When's enough enough for Steph Curry? He seems like a pretty reasonable guy."

With just under two weeks to go until the start of the NBA season, the Warriors' front office and coaching staff will have to act fast. If the team chooses to suspend Green, he could miss the start of the season. Depending on how long he is sidelined, or if he is sidelined, the start of the Warriors' season could be a tough one.

