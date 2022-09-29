“To maximize their roster the way it is, he will be best suited as a reserve” – NBA analyst decodes the psyche for putting Russell Westbrook on the bench, implies it’s about protecting the star’s image

Russell Westbrook has been the talk of the town in Los Angeles of late. There have been numerous rumors speculating about the LA Lakers' plans to trade the point guard. Other reports suggest that Westbrook will be coming off the bench.

Lakers fans have had a rocky relationship with Westbrook ever since he arrived in LA. Many believe that Westbrook doesn't deserve his hefty contract because of his unproductivity. He will be the second-highest player in the league for the upcoming season and will earn $47 million.

Former player Jalen Rose analyzed how the Lakers could effectively utilize Westbrook. Rose said that Westbrook's playing style could clash with ball-dominant players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Here's what Rose said in a recent episode of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby" to counter that:

"He's still a really productive veteran player and a future Hall of Famer. I think to maximize their roster the way it is, he will be best suited as a reserve. If you put Russ with the second unit, he could be ball dominant, flirting with his triple-doubles. And still get a standing ovation when he gets up off the bench."

Despite all the ruckus surrounding him, Westbrook remains unfazed by the situation. In a recent press conference, the LA Times' Bill Plaschke asked Russell Westbrook if the team still wanted him. Westbrook, despite Plaschke's rude question, kept his composure to say:

"Whether that they want me here or not, it doesn't really matter. Honestly, my job is to be a professional."

Can Russell Westbrook redeem himself this coming season?

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors.

It's no secret that many fans and analysts have criticized Russell Westbrook, especially after last season when he underperformed for the LA Lakers. Expectations were high. Unfortunately for the team, Westbrook couldn't live up to them. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

These aren't bad numbers by any margin. However, for a player who averaged a triple-double for the better part of the past decade, there has been a steep decline in production.

But that doesn't mean that time has run out for Westbrook. He's only 33 with several seasons ahead of him. There needs to be some refinement in his game, though. He needs to learn to play off the ball with fewer turnovers. Westbrook has averaged 4.1 turnovers in his career. He simply needs to make better decisions when he has the ball.

Westbrook could prove to be valuable by improving his shooting, too. Last season, he shot 44.4%, including 29.8% from the 3-point line. His field-goal percentage isn't glaring, but his 3-point percentage definitely is. When you factor in the fact that he has averaged 3.7 3-point attempts in his career, that number looks almost abysmal.

If Russell Westbrook can somehow address those concerns before the season starts, he could definitely redeem himself. It might be a little too much to ask for in too little time. If Westbrook cannot reinvent his game, however, he might be in for a rude awakening in a league that isn't kind to anyone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far