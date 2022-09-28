"Well Kevin Durant why the hell didn’t you hold him accountable, it’s your team” – NBA analyst demands Kevin Durant to influence his team deeply as a superstar, says blaming is not a part of superstar conduct

After winning multiple championships with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant decided it was time for him to be the leader of his own team. Alongside his close friend Kyrie Irving, the pair of All-Stars signed with the Brooklyn Nets to form the NBA's newest juggernaut.

Since the two have joined forces, it has been a rollercoaster ride for the Nets. Durant and Irving have struggled to be on the court at the same time due to injuries and other off-court issues. After being swept in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the two-time Finals MVP requested to be traded.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on 'First Take' to call out the former MVP. He feels KD should step up and maintain order as the team's superstar.

"Look at the things that he said. People aren't being held accountable. Well Kevin Durant, why the hell didn't you hold them accountable? It's your team."

"When you're that dude, and you don't like the way things are, you got some influence to change it. And he, instead of changing it, was looking to change his residence."

It's on Kevin Durant to get the Brooklyn Nets back on track

Whether Kevin Durant wants to admit it or not, Stephen A. Smith is right. As the top guy on the Nets, he should have stepped up and fixed things himself if he didn't like how the team was operating.

Having been in the league for so long, many have a feel for Durant's personality. It's clear he wants to keep his focus on basketball. But as a superstar, more is demanded of him. Sitting back might have been okay in Golden State. But in Brooklyn, everything starts and ends with him.

With their core still together, the Nets have a realistic shot at winning the NBA championship in 2023. However, if they want to fulfill those aspirations, Durant must step up as a leader. After requesting a trade this summer, he now has to prove to his teammates and the organization that he is fully committed.

While things might have been in disarray before, there is still time to change. Each of the Nets' All-Stars has something to prove for different reasons. If they can come together for a common goal, Brooklyn will be able to silence all of their critics.

Durant and the Nets will open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

