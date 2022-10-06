“Dame is shooting 30%, Curry is 20% & KD is shooting 18%...LeBron is shooting 39% and didn’t get a vote” - NBA analyst disagrees with clutch player survey, says LeBron James never feared taking a clutch shot

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe was shocked that LeBron James did not receive the vote for being the 'most clutch' in the annual NBA GM Survey. Steph Curry got the most votes as the player you would want taking the last shot with the game on the line. However, on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe disagreed with this.

LeBron James and Damian Lillard were Shape's top two choices for this category. Sharpe also said that its ridiculous that LeBron didn't receive a vote for being the most clutch:

“In the last 5 seconds of a playoff game, game-tying or go ahead shot — Dame is shooting 30%, Curry is 20% & KD is shooting 18%. LeBron is shooting 39% and didn’t get a vote."

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players in the league throughout his career. James continues to play at a high level and is entering his 20th season in the NBA.

Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

LeBron James looking to send a message this season

Despite his age, James can still go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league. James was impressive during the 2021-22 season with his ability to still play at an elite level.

The problem was that it didn't translate into wins. The Lakers, as a team, finished eleventh in the Western Conference. It meant a year for the Lakers without the playoffs. There's plenty of talent and big-name players on this Lakers roster, but they will have to stay healthy, especially Anthony Davis.

If the Lakers want to make a deep playoff run, they have to up their intensity on both ends of the floor. James has continued to be a clutch player over the years, but carrying his Lakers team to the playoffs at the age of 37-years-old could be too much. Time will tell if LeBron and the team can defy the odds once again.

