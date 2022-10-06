“I don’t think he’s gonna win three straight MVPs…That’s why Giannis wasn’t gonna win last year” – NBA analyst doubts Nikola Jokic to be an MVP contender even if his game stats continue to improve this year

Last season, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulled off the rare feat of winning back-to-back MVP awards. Even with his team finishing sixth in the Western Conference, the All-Star center still managed to take home the hardware.

Having a strong narrative is crucial in securing an MVP. That's what helped Jokic win the award last season. He kept the Nuggets above .500 despite them being without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray for the entire season. He also averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 74 games.

He joined an exclusive club by winning back-to-back MVPs. The list of players to win the award for three straight seasons is even smaller. Jokic could have another phenomenal season this year. But he will be fighting an uphill battle to win it again.

While appearing on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," ESPN's Zach Lowe touched on the MVP hunt this season. He, like many others, is skeptical about the Nuggets star being in the mix.

"I don't think he's gonna win three-straight MVP's."

"People just hate to give it to the same guy over and over again. That's why Giannis wasn't gonna win last year."

Can Nikola Jokic defy the odds and win three-straight MVP awards?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Bill Simmons might think Nikola Jokic has a shot at being in the MVP conversation again, but Zach Lowe is right to have his doubts. Only the game's most special talents have won the award three straight times.

The Nuggets will be at full strength again. So their franchise cornerstone will no longer have a mediocre supporting cast. This means the narrative of 'putting the team on his back' is no longer applicable.

At this point, everyone knows the ridiculous numbers Jokic can put up on a nightly basis. Playing alongside Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. might improve his stats in certain areas. However, there are now expectations for the team to be the top seed in the Western Conference. This will hurt his chances when it comes time to cast votes for the league's most valuable player.

Every year, the term "voter fatigue" gets thrown around when discussing the MVP. The same thing happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo after his back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019. Voters simply get bored of picking the same winner year after year.

There are plenty of superstars that deserve to take home the MVP Award in 2023. This could signal the end of Jokic's reign at the top.

