NBA analyst drops bombshell on Nuggets' Mike Malone and Calvin Booth's ongoing rift: "They talked behind each other's back"

The Denver Nuggets made the shocking decision on Tuesday to fire coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. Two of the organization's most essential figures were ousted just days before the playoffs.

The announcement has left many stunned and reeling for explanations. Sam Amico, a senior NBA writer for Hoops Wire, shed some light on the dynamic between Malone and Booth behind the scenes. Reportedly, their relationship was strained and less than ideal for a franchise's general manager and coach.

Their co-occurring departures are perplexing as, according to NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor, Malone and Booth "never liked each other, rarely spoke, and talked behind each other's backs."

This has left many wondering who might have made the call late in an ongoing season. It's hard to imagine a more challenging time to shake things up, considering the Nuggets' precarious position in the standings.

The Nuggets (47-32) are fourth in a competitive Western Conference and are just one and a half games back of the No. 3 LA Lakers but are also just one win ahead of the teams in the fifth to the eighth seeds. This incredibly tight finish to the season leaves teams with almost no margin for error.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now,” Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke said.

Kroenke reassured that championship-level expectations "remain in place" for the season, but it's unsure how the team will move forward in the long run. Lead assistant David Adelman will take over as the interim coach.

It's not been reported who will be taking over acting general manager responsibilities.

Nuggets hope to curb thier losing streak before the playoffs

With only a handful of days left before the end of the regular season, the Western Conference's playoff race is tight. Only the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets have separated themselves above everyone else. The third-seed LA Lakers are just two games up on the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Currently holding a record of 47-32, the Denver Nuggets are No. 4, with the rest of the conference breathing down their necks. Denver had lost four games in a row.

The defensive level Denver can reach has been a huge concern during this stretch. The 2023 NBA champions can end their losing streak on Wednesday in Sacramento versus a red-hot Kings team that's won three in a row and scored at least 120 in each outing.

They then go home to face the Grizzlies before ending their regular season in Houston against a young and athletic Rockets team. If Denver wins all three games, they have the potential to finish as No. 3, given the Lakers' difficult schedule to end their season.

