NBA analyst expects Luka Doncic to confront Nico Harrison during Lakers vs Mavericks 'revenge game': "He's going to find him"

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks. It will be Doncic's first game since the blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. While the Lakers will host the game at Crypto.com Arena, experts believe the All-Star guard will still have a big game against his former team.

Ad

Doncic's first game against his former team was the main topic on ESPN's "NBA Today." It was a big talking point as people set their expectations for what they'd want to see between the five-time All-Star and Dallas.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon says fans could see a motivated Doncic against the Mavericks. The expert mentions Dallas general manager Nico Harrison. MacMahon says that if the executive is in attendance, the Slovenian star will be even more determined to take over the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hell hath no wrath like a motivated Luka Doncic," MacMahon said. "He is going to have something to prove to the Mavericks. He tends to find somebody in the stands to bark at, to target. We will see if Nico Harrison, the Mavs GM, is going to decide to sit in the stands today."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The other analyst on the show, Tim Legler, disagreed with MacMahon. Legler said the Lakers' game on Tuesday might not be the one where Luka Doncic will take over. The former NBA player believes the team's game against the Mavericks in April at the American Airlines Center could be a bigger matter for the five-time All-NBA player.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brian Windhorst, on the other hand, agrees with MacMahon and believes Luka Doncic will have a big game on Tuesday night. Windhorst also pointed out that the 6-foot-7 guard might look for Harrison in the stands if he shows up in the game.

"If Nico is in the bull, he's going to find him," Windhorst said.

Dorian Finney-Smith is excited for Luka Doncic's revenge game against the Mavericks

Luka Doncic is coming off his best game as a Laker, so far. Doncic and the rest of the squad played against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The All-Star led the team to a 123-100 victory, following his 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Ad

Leading up to his game against Dallas, Dorian Finney-Smith revealed his excitement for his teammate.

“I’m excited, man,” Finney-Smith said. “I know (Dončić is) gonna be ready but I try not to put too much pressure on him because at the end of the day, we just want to get the win. We get the win, I know he’s gonna be happy.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The two played together with the Mavericks for four years and developed a close friendship. Now, they are reunited and play for the same Lakers team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback