NBA analyst ferociously defends Tyrese Haliburton's injury and delivers strong verdict on 65-game rule

In its first year, the NBA 65-game rule has been a major topic of conversation. One analyst recently came to the defense of Tyrese Haliburton following his recent string of performances.

While on his podcast, Bill Simmons touched on Haliburton and how the 65-game rule has played a part in his struggles. He feels the young guard rushed himself back early to meet the threshold of being considered All-NBA. If Haliburton were to make one of the three teams, it would increase the value of his next contract.

"How is this good for the league? How is this good for a guy who feels like, 'I'm not ready to come back yet. But I have to come back 'cause I have $40 million at stake basically, so I'm gonna come back.' But now, this has set him back," Simmons said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He hasn't been the same for seven, eight weeks later, whereas if he didn't have this game restriction, I feel like they would have just waited two more weeks, got him healthy. He doesn't look healthy to me, still."

After being one of the NBA's top point guards all year, Haliburton has seen his production go down with each passing month. In March, he is currently averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

Expand Tweet

NBA 65-game rule has impacted multiple star players this season

Tyrese Haliburton is far from the only player that has been impacted by the NBA 65-game rule. There is a long list of stars who now find themselves ineligible for awards due to the new stipulation.

The league implemented the 65-game rule to keep players in the lineup. In the case of Haliburton, it is doing more harm than good. It's evident he isn't 100% but is doing his best to be out there to keep himself eligible.

Aside from Haliburton, Joel Embiid was the other main talking point when it came to this rule. The Philadelphia 76ers star was in the midst of another MVP-level season, but games played started to become a factor.

Embiid too looked to be on the floor at times when he might not have been fully healthy, and it proved to be costly. The All-Star center ended up sustaining a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors that has kept him out for weeks.

Despite playing at an All-NBA level, more than a handful of players will not find their names on the ballot due to games played. Among those in this group include, Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jamal Murray.

Even though it might cost some stars accolades, it doesn't look like the league has any plans to change this rule anytime soon.