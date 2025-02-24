  • home icon
NBA analyst humbles LeBron James' haters after incessant blame game over Luka Doncic's 14.7 ppg start - "Come up with better evidence" 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 24, 2025 05:07 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA analyst Ryen Russillo checked LeBron James' haters for blaming the Lakers superstar over Luka Doncic's first three games for the franchise. Doncic averaged a measly 14.7 points. James' critics widely believed that was a byproduct of the four-time MVP's high usage rate.

However, Russillo thinks the critics overlooked key aspects of Doncic's struggles. Russillo revealed he attended Doncic's debut at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10 against the Jazz and realized that his unusually low production had nothing to do with James. Here's what the NBA analyst said on The Bill Simmons Podcast's latest episode released Sunday while offering humbling advice to James' haters:

"Some of the worst anti-LeBron content that I've ever seen was Luka's stat lines in those first three games with LeBron," Russillo said (30:00).
"Like, I get it, if you hate LeBron, you hate LeBron, but come up with better evidence than that. Cause' I went to Luka's first game ... He hadn't played in like two months, I went to Crypto (arena) that night to watch him play against Utah, and he was so tired like four times up and down the court. I'm like, 'Oh man, he's so tired.'"
The Lakers actively played Luka Doncic more off the ball, but it wasn't because of LeBron James. The Slovenian hadn't played since Christmas and was coming off a calf injury. It was the lengthiest injury hiatus of his career. Doncic was playing his way back into shape because of the ailment.

He didn't have his legs and was trying to adapt to his new teammates, leading to JJ Redick playing through more off of James and Austin Reaves. Doncic was also on a minute restriction, one of the factors most critics left out when blaming James for his new co-star's struggles.

