“Kyrie outta his damn mind” - NBA analyst implies Kyrie Irving is hallucinated, praises him as an athlete, says Lebron should get credit for carrying him to finals

Kyrie Irving and the NBA media have continued to find each other at odds over the past several years. While Irving has remained elite on the basketball court, controversy has continued following Irving off of it. Things escalated once again recently as Irving made headlines.

Irving shared a video where controversial personality Alex Jones warned viewers about a secret society manipulating the world and everyone in it.

Former three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe didn't mince words when he learned Irving shared the video from decades ago. During a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," the outspoken analyst said:

"Kyrie outta his damn mind. Kyrie would love everybody to think that he's such a deep thinker. That he's so philosophical, that he's going out and he's found himself, and he's so in touch.

"He's posting a clip that's 20 years old from a dude that's on trial right as we speak. Saying Sandy Hook, in which what 20 kids and teachers lost their lives, he said, the parents are paid actors. That's what he's posting. And he thinks 'Oh man, y'all don't know. Y'all pawns, y'all have no idea.'"

Sharpe continued, taking aim at the Native American tradition of using sage, something Irving picked up on while exploring his roots:

"I'm Kyrie. I meditate, sage, and I go to places in my mind. I'm in touch with myself. Y'all don't have any idea what's going on or what they're trying to do to us. I look at Kyrie as a basketball player, that's it. Nothing else he says matters to me. Wanna talk basketball? I'm all for it. He's phenomenal."

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving: Cleveland's dynamic duo

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving found a lot of success alongside LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Because of this, many believed the seven-time All-Star would be a great fit alongside James for the LA Lakers.

With a leader like James as his mentor again, many thought Irving would remain focused on the team's pursuit of a championship. Despite talks of a swap for Russell Westbrook, a trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers never materialized.

Given all of Irving's recent controversies, Shannon Sharpe believes that James deserves even more credit for being able to win alongside Irving:

"Now, can you please give LeBron a lot more credit than what you gave him? For dealing with this man for three years and winning a championship and getting to three NBA Finals. Can you give him a little bit more credit? Think about that."

With the upcoming season rapidly approaching, Nets fans will continue to hold onto hopes for Irving. If the dynamic trio of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving can fit together, the Nets could finally win their first championship. But for that to materialize, Irving needs to stay focused on the task at hand.

