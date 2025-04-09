NBA analyst makes Nico Harrison's decision seem worse citing hypoethical Nikola Jokic-Luka Doncic swap instead of Anthony Davis

Just when we thought this NBA season couldn't get any crazier, the Denver Nuggets decided to fire both coach Mike Malone and GM Calvin Booth.

Malone coached the team to their first and only NBA championship just two years ago, and the fact that they didn't even wait until after the season speaks volumes of the state of things in Mile High.

That's why NBA analyst Ryen Rusillo believes Nikola Jokic had to be on board with that decision.

More than that, he thinks that he could reconsider his stance on staying in Denver, and might look to take his talents somewhere else in the offseason. Then, to pour some salt on Dallas Mavericks' fans wounds, he wondered whether the Mavs could've gotten him instead of Anthony Davis:

"Imagine if Luka were still on the Mavs, and Jokic said he wanted to do something else. Is there a Jokic-Luka trade that is possible where Dallas could've gotten Jokic instead of Anthony Davis?" Asked Rusillo.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison reportedly didn't even test Doncic's market, and he only negotiated with the LA Lakers. This led to speculation about the better trade packages he could've gotten for his franchise star.

Nikola Jokic is frustrated with his teammates

This decision seemed to come out of the blue. Nevertheless, a report by Sam Amick, Tony Jones and Zach Powell of The Athletic revealed that Jokic's frustration with his teammates and the team's lack of defensive prowess had been brewing for quite a while:

"But league sources said there had been significant frustration within the locker room at how the Nuggets were playing, particularly defensively. The Nuggets were just 20th in defensive rating. Jokic has been frustrated with the team’s defensive commitment and performance this season," read the report.

The Nuggets got off to a slow start to the season before picking up the slack and getting back to the top four. However, Jokic has had to put up historical numbers to keep the team afloat.

He's on pace to become the first big man to average a triple-double for a full season and just the third player in NBA history to do so. Still, despite his efforts, they don't seem to have the makings of an NBA championship team.

This was a shocking turn of events, and it wouldn't be a surprise if, at least, a dozen teams inquire about Jokic's availability in the offseason.

