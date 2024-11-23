NBA analyst makes Rookie of the Year case for Jared McCain, snubbing Lakers' Dalton Knecht

Jared McCain is off to the fastest start of any rookie in the NBA in the 2024-25 season. The No. 16 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft is the Philadelphia 76ers' leading scorer through 15 games amid the team's abysmal 3-12 start to the campaign.

Despite a lack of team success, McCain is garnering attention for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. On Saturday afternoon, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor revealed his top three selections for ROTY, featuring McCain as the top spot in his list.

"Number one, I have Jared McCain leading the way as the potential Rookie of the Year, currently averaging 15.6 points per game, 2.7 assists, 41% from three, averaging over 20 minutes," O'Connor said on 'The Kevin O'Connor Show' on Yahoo! Sports.

"He averaged over 25 points per game in the games (Tyrese Maxey) was out," he added. "Sustaining that with Maxey returning is going to be the key for him to stay as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year (0:22 mark)."

O'Connor picked McCain over Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht despite LA's 10-5 record. Knecht is earning more minutes with each passing game, averaging 22.8 points per game, including a career-high 37-point performance versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Jared McCain extends scoring streak versus Nets

Jared McCain continued his strong stretch of play versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. McCain led the 76ers to a 113-98 win over Brooklyn, scoring a team-high 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, connecting on six of his 11 3-point attempts, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

With his 30-point performance versus Brooklyn, McCain notched up his seventh consecutive game scoring 20 or more points. McCain is 22nd in 76ers history in 20-point games with seven, the most by a Philadelphia rookie since Ben Simmons in 2017-18.

The injury-riddled 76ers are looking to find their stride in the new season, making McCain's rise much more significant. McCain and the 76ers will be back in action versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. McCain and Tyrese Maxey will look to take the 76ers to a win without Paul George and Joel Embiid.

