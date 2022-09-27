“He gave up a $100 million for the line he drew in the sand” – NBA analyst outlines challenges faced by Kyrie Irving for being unvaccinated, speculates over ‘bigger than himself” theme

Last season, Kyrie Irving shocked the basketball world when he chose not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Throughout the season, this became one of the biggest stories. Irving's decision affected not only his impact on the court but also off the court. This past offseason, he had the choice to opt into his player option or become a free agent.

While the star guard wanted a new contract, the Nets were unwilling to invest in him long term. At media day, Irving said his decision to remain unvaccinated cost him around $100 million. On ESPN's "KJM," Jay Williams said the decision was his own and that he could still make that money back later.

"He gave up 100 million for the line he drew in the sand," Williams said. "If he plays well this year, he is still going to make over 100 million."

This decision forced the All-Star guard to be a part-time player. Due to New York City mandates, he could not even be in the building for Brooklyn Nets' home games. Despite being fully healthy, the former No. 1 pick only appeared in 29 games last year.

The pressure is on for Kyrie Irving to perform well in 2023

After how things unfolded last year, Kyrie Irving will receive significant attention this season. Now that he can play full time, expectations will be high.

The Brooklyn Nets have a target on their back. Between both their stars coming back and Ben Simmons making his return, they are in the conversation to contend. However, the availability of the big three will make or break their championship aspirations.

Jay Williams also brought up a key detail. Irving said he cost himself $100 million, but that isn't necessarily the case. Since he opted into his player option, he is on a one-year deal. Depending on how he performs this season, he could line himself up for a big payday next offseason.

Irving has averaged 23.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in his career. However, since joining the Nets, he has averaged 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He'll likely draw a significant contract offer if he plays the entire season with these numbers.

Since adding Irving and Durant, the Nets have clarified they want to keep them for the foreseeable future. Given his close relationship with Durant, Brooklyn will be more than willing to pay Irving if he can prove his value.

