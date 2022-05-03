"Giannis is going to be Giannis... He put his imprint on the game in a different way" - NBA analyst outlines Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact despite poor shooting night against Celtics

Speaking on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe praised Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to dominate the game in a number of different ways. Sharpe stated:

"Giannis is going to be Giannis.... He put his imprint on the game in a different way."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "Boston is finding out that the Bucks are a more physical team than the Nets. Giannis didn't have the best game offensively, but he put his imprint on the game in a different way by facilitating." "Boston is finding out that the Bucks are a more physical team than the Nets. Giannis didn't have the best game offensively, but he put his imprint on the game in a different way by facilitating." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/nebs7VfkHl

Milwaukee now faces the Boston Celtics in the second round, who have been one of the most impressive teams in the league as of late.

While he didn't shoot efficiently, Antetokounmpo still showed that he's arguably the best player in the league. After defeating the Chicago Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks look to be finding their groove once again.

Antetokounmpo shot just 9-of-25 from the field. However, he was still dominant in their Game 1 victory over the Celtics. He finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to impress in the NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Going up against the notoriously tough Boston Celtics defense, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still able to produce in several different ways. Antetokounmpo not only filled up the scoring column against the Boston Celtics, but he also showed the ability to make plays for his team.

The matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks has fans buzzing. The Celtics continued to impress with their play on both sides of the floor, but it was the Bucks that looked like one of the league's most dangerous teams.

The defending champions sent a message in Game 1 and quickly regained home court advantage in the series. The Bucks now find themselves in a rare position to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the road if they can win Game 2.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Just like he has been telling the world he can do for the last year.



On the Bucks’ win: Giannis Antetokounmpo picked the Celtics apart with his vision and his passing, @eric_nehm writes.Just like he has been telling the world he can do for the last year.On the Bucks’ win: theathletic.com/3288029/?sourc… Giannis Antetokounmpo picked the Celtics apart with his vision and his passing, @eric_nehm writes.Just like he has been telling the world he can do for the last year.On the Bucks’ win: theathletic.com/3288029/?sourc… https://t.co/4D1gRVcfuy

Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in the playoffs, while shooting 52.2% from the field.

These numbers are in line with his regular season output. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and was named a finalist for the MVP award.

