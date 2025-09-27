NBA analyst points out one reason why Deandre Ayton could be an upgrade on Anthony Davis for the Lakers

Deandre Ayton joined the Lakers to replace Anthony Davis, who left in the blockbuster trade that brought in Luka Doncic. While Davis statistically trumps Ayton, an NBA analyst pointed out a reason the former Portland Trail Blazers center could be an upgrade on Davis.The Athletic’s Law Murray highlighted Ayton's size advantage in comparison to Anthony Davis. He added that Ayton's role with the Lakers is not to replicate Davis's skills but to utilize his size to excel in specific areas.“But while Ayton doesn’t have the same ball or movement skills as Davis, there is one thing not in question: size. Davis is 6 feet 10, 253 pounds. Ayton is 7 feet, 252 pounds. It helps Ayton that he isn’t here to be Davis.”“The bar for Ayton is Len, who was unplayable last year. His job is simple: Use that size to give the Lakers a finisher, rebounder and rim protector. Being a replacement-level center makes the Lakers a much more complete team than the one that played together after the All-Star break.”Deandre Ayton reached a mutual buyout agreement with the Trail Blazers, clearing his contract. After the buyout, he became an unrestricted free agent and signed a contract with the Lakers.The Lakers and Deandre Ayton agreed to a two-year deal, with a player option for the second year. In his first season in Los Angeles, combining what he will receive from the Blazers (the portion owed via buyout) and his Lakers salary, he will reportedly receive about $34 million.The Blazers had previously acquired Ayton in a three-team trade in September 2023. The trade involved Phoenix and Milwaukee, in exchange for Damian Lillard. However, Ayton’s time in Portland included injuries and inconsistent availability, as he played only 40 games in the prior season.What’s next for Deandre Ayton and Los Angeles Lakers?The Lakers brought in Ayton to be their starting center. The plan is for him to fill their frontcourt after they struggled with size and rim protection. Coach JJ Redick is optimistic about pairing Ayton with Luka Doncic in pick-and-rolls, with the belief that Ayton’s size, hands and mobility can mesh well with Luka’s playmaking.Los Angeles Lakers announce newly signed free agents Deandre Ayton. - Source: GettySome analysts have projected that Ayton’s role will lean more toward being a finisher, lob receiver and a physical rim presence, rather than being the primary offensive initiator. That being said, the Lakers are not totally ignoring other center options, as there are reports they might pursue Walker Kessler, a restricted free agent next year, even with Ayton on the roster.