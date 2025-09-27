  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Deandre Ayton
  • NBA analyst points out one reason why Deandre Ayton could be an upgrade on Anthony Davis for the Lakers

NBA analyst points out one reason why Deandre Ayton could be an upgrade on Anthony Davis for the Lakers

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 27, 2025 18:46 GMT
Lakers vs Trailblazers Los Angeles, CA. - Source: Getty
NBA analyst points out one reason why Deandre Ayton could be an upgrade on Anthony Davis for the Lakers - Source: Getty

Deandre Ayton joined the Lakers to replace Anthony Davis, who left in the blockbuster trade that brought in Luka Doncic. While Davis statistically trumps Ayton, an NBA analyst pointed out a reason the former Portland Trail Blazers center could be an upgrade on Davis.

Ad

The Athletic’s Law Murray highlighted Ayton's size advantage in comparison to Anthony Davis. He added that Ayton's role with the Lakers is not to replicate Davis's skills but to utilize his size to excel in specific areas.

“But while Ayton doesn’t have the same ball or movement skills as Davis, there is one thing not in question: size. Davis is 6 feet 10, 253 pounds. Ayton is 7 feet, 252 pounds. It helps Ayton that he isn’t here to be Davis.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The bar for Ayton is Len, who was unplayable last year. His job is simple: Use that size to give the Lakers a finisher, rebounder and rim protector. Being a replacement-level center makes the Lakers a much more complete team than the one that played together after the All-Star break.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Deandre Ayton reached a mutual buyout agreement with the Trail Blazers, clearing his contract. After the buyout, he became an unrestricted free agent and signed a contract with the Lakers.

The Lakers and Deandre Ayton agreed to a two-year deal, with a player option for the second year. In his first season in Los Angeles, combining what he will receive from the Blazers (the portion owed via buyout) and his Lakers salary, he will reportedly receive about $34 million.

Ad

The Blazers had previously acquired Ayton in a three-team trade in September 2023. The trade involved Phoenix and Milwaukee, in exchange for Damian Lillard. However, Ayton’s time in Portland included injuries and inconsistent availability, as he played only 40 games in the prior season.

What’s next for Deandre Ayton and Los Angeles Lakers?

The Lakers brought in Ayton to be their starting center. The plan is for him to fill their frontcourt after they struggled with size and rim protection. Coach JJ Redick is optimistic about pairing Ayton with Luka Doncic in pick-and-rolls, with the belief that Ayton’s size, hands and mobility can mesh well with Luka’s playmaking.

Ad
Los Angeles Lakers announce newly signed free agents Deandre Ayton. - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers announce newly signed free agents Deandre Ayton. - Source: Getty

Some analysts have projected that Ayton’s role will lean more toward being a finisher, lob receiver and a physical rim presence, rather than being the primary offensive initiator. That being said, the Lakers are not totally ignoring other center options, as there are reports they might pursue Walker Kessler, a restricted free agent next year, even with Ayton on the roster.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications