NBA analyst predicts NBA teams to replicate Timberwolves' defensive plan against OKC Thunder come playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves achieved a franchise-record comeback on Monday, defeating the OKC Thunder 131-128 in overtime. The dramatic turnaround received widespread acclaim, including from NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, who suggested that the Timberwolves' strategy may serve as a blueprint for future opponents to counter the Thunder.

Windhorst praised the Timberwolves' zone defense during Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "NBA Today." The strategy was employed to great effect, helping Minnesota disrupt and limit scoring opportunities for the Thunder down the stretch.

"The takeaway from this game is that zone defense that the Wolves brought out, it was incredibly impressive," Windhorst said. "Teams that are getting ready to play the Thunder going forward, they are going to install that, because that was something that they struggled with."

On Monday night at Paycom Center, the Timberwolves trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half. However, they scored the final 16 points of regulation to force overtime, thanks to a switch in defensive strategy.

They initially struggled to contain the Thunder, especially MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Their defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, holding the hosts scoreless for the final 3:55 of regulation.

The Wolves were led by Jaden McDaniels, who recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds. 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid chipped in with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Star guard Anthony Edwards struggled offensively and was benched to end the regulation but made a crucial block on Gilgeous-Alexander's potential game-winning shot in overtime.

What's next for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves' stunning comeback victory snapped a two-game losing streak. The win was a much-needed revenge game, as they had lost at home to the Thunder 130-123 on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Wolves have struggled defensively this season compared to last season, when they were the league’s top-rated defensive team (109.0). They are currently ranked No. 6 in defensive rating (114.4), with injuries to key players playing a role.

Next up for Minnesota is a tough trip to Los Angeles to face the in-form Lakers on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST.

