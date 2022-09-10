"I can't believe the team that I currently root for employs Patrick Beverley" - NBA analyst predicts unpleasant future for LA Lakers, discusses how LeBron might handle the situation with a bad defense

The LA Lakers made headlines this summer as they seemingly did the impossible. The franchise managed to unite longtime bitter rivals, Patrick Beverly and Russell Westbrook. This effectively puts an end to their feud in the joint pursuit of a championship.

Recently appointed coach Darvin Ham suggested the two will play together. Especially because of how impactful the gritty duo can be on defense. However, some aren't very sold on the Lakers' new defensive scheme.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright is one of those individuals. He believes Beverly's reputation as a vocal leader on the defensive end won't fit well with the Lakers.

On a recent episode of "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," Wright said:

"You know what's gonna happen? There's gonna be a moment that because LeBron. ... Listen, LeBron does tend to - if there's a defensive lapse even if it's on LeBron, do the little like look around like. ...

"And Beverly's gonna bark back and LeBron, it might be LeBron's first scandal of his career, he might strike this man. I can't believe the team that I currently root for employs Patrick Beverly. It's such a bummer."

While Wright may not buy into the Lakers defense, there is cause for fans to be optimistic. While Beverly's brash leadership style may not be the least confrontational, he co-led all the guards in blocks per game last season. Both Beverley and Lonzo Ball averaged 0.9 blocks.

New Opportunity for the LA Lakers

LA Lakers' Big Three.

This season will give the LA Lakers the chance to find success following a rough 2021-22 season. Last season saw Anthony Davis go down for long stretches with injuries. The eight-time All-Star has now had back-to-back seasons with under 50 games played. For the Lakers to win a championship, Davis needs to stay healthy. There's simply no way around it.

With the addition of Patrick Beverly, things will almost certainly tighten up on the defensive end. There has been no official word on whether Russell Westbrook and Beverley will start together. However, coach Darvin Ham did say they would be in the lineup together. This should make for some interesting basketball at the very least.

There's always the possibility of things going haywire. But there's hope that the competitive nature of the two will bring the best in them. With a trade for Westbrook looking unlikely by the day, LA Lakers fans need to buy into the system. What ensues remains to be seen. But there's no denying that Westbrook has always given his best on the court.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman