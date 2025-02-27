NBA analyst provides 3 key reasons why Luka Doncic can help revive LeBron James' fortunes from 40-year-old star's 'historic run of bad luck'

The Luka Doncic and LeBron James pairing has started on an up-and-down trajectory since the former Dallas Mavericks star was dealt to the Lakers in a shocking trade. While their time together is still in infancy, James already has numerous on-court problems he needs to deal with, which Doncic could help resolve.

Ad

According to ESPN analyst Zach Kram on Thursday, Doncic could be instrumental in changing the course of the Lakers’ season with James, who is having a "historic run of bad luck."

Kram crunched numbers that indicated that the Lakers were better when James was off the floor for the first time in his career, based on his negative plus-minus statistic. Kram also added that James’ teammates were not making their 3s as efficiently when the four-time NBA champion was on the floor this season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With those conclusions, Kram believed that Doncic could be the key that would help James end these career-first misfortunes. In his ESPN article, he wrote that Doncic would help boost LeBron’s 3-point luck, guide the 40-year-old veteran when they are both on the floor and put him in great spots on the court to lift James' numbers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“It suggests the Lakers should play better with (James) going forward, as his bad luck regresses. Indeed, the win over the Mavericks aside, his 3-point luck has already started to shift, with more equal on/off splits since Jan. 15 -- during which span the Lakers are an NBA-best 15-4, with the league's best defensive rating,” Kram wrote after five Laker games with Luka.

Ad

“Doncic can buoy the lineups without James, hedging against any luck-based decline. With better luck and Doncic in the fold, the Lakers profile as a legitimate contender. James should also enjoy an uptick in his on-court numbers when he plays with Doncic.”

With Luka and LeBron in the lineup, the Lakers have won their last three games with victories against the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Doncic’s former team, Dallas.

Ad

The Lakers have the fifth seed with a 35-21 win-loss record.

Luka Doncic reveals he is also learning from playing with LeBron James

Luka Doncic expressed his admiration for LeBron James, citing him for lessons he has yet to learn in just his first five games with the Lakers.

"I've learned a lot of things from LeBron, just watching him every day…I can learn so much stuff. It doesn't change my mind. He's an amazing guy to watch and play with," Doncic said after the Lakers defeated the Mavericks 107-99 on Tuesday.

Ad

Their connection is expected to determine how far the Lakers will go this season.

Doncic is coming off an NBA Finals stint with the Mavericks last season only to lose against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, James went to the Western Conference finals in 2023 but last won a title in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback