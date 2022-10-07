“He's not Michael Jordan…I bet Draymond is concerned about that” – NBA analyst raises concern over Draymond Green’s altercation with his teammate, postulates an unsigned contract as a reason for such an act

Throughout his NBA career, Draymond Green has built a reputation of being an emotional player. While the Golden State Warriors forward typically takes things out on his opponents, sometimes his own teammates are the victims of his brash nature.

The most recent player to get into it with the former DPOY is Warriors' emerging star Jordan Poole. It was revealed that Green and Poole needed to be separated during a practice session following a heated exchange. One NBA analyst was concerned about Green's actions.

On "What's Wright," FS1's Nick Wright sounded off on how the Warriors forward should not have been acting like that in practice:

"My actual opinion on Draymond Green is this is un-goddamn acceptable. He's not Michael Jordan. He also is supposed to be a master communicator, new media, hot podcast. I'm very excited to see how this gets discussed on the transparent podcast.

"Poole needs a contract, Wiggins needs a contract and Draymond needs a contract and one of those guys is gonna be left without a chair. I bet Draymond is concerned about that."

Everyone remembers the infamous argument Draymond Green had with Kevin Durant during a team huddle. Many still believe the incident was the beginning of the end of KD's time with the Warriors. There have been countless occasions where Green's emotions got the better of him.

Is Nick Wright right about Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole at practice?

Throwing punches at teammates is definitely unacceptable, as Wright also said. The Warriors are known to have a great organizational culture. So seeing one of their core players behave like this, especially towards a younger player, could send a bad message to the rest of the group.

While Draymond Green doesn't have superstar status like Steph Curry, he has earned the right to be vocal with the team. He has been a key piece in multiple title runs and is the best leader on the team.

Wright's point about contracts seems more like a coincidence than a motive. Their title-winning core has made it clear that they want to stick together. Meaning that the four-time All-Star should feel no need to lash out at a rising star simply because they are both in line for a pay day soon.

