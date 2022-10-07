"LeBron is a hell of a role model... There have been times when Kareem has scaled back" - NBA analyst reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizing LeBron James, says it is unexpected from such an intellectual icon

LeBron James was recently asked about LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who he is set to pass as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. He shocked many by saying that he had no thoughts on the NBA great and that they share no relationship.

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith discussed the two NBA legends. He first praised LeBron by saying:

"In the process of being all that he can be, he doesn't fail to give back. He's always given back. He is a brilliant brother, he is a good man, he is a hell of a role model. Although everything he does is not perfect, it should in no way diminish our appreciation for who he is and what he has meant to us and how much we're going to miss him when he's gone."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "No thoughts. And no relationship"



LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship "No thoughts. And no relationship"LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship https://t.co/yls2c1DJgF

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of LeBron James in the past. He had criticized him for his handling of the Covid-19 situation. On Kareem's criticism of LeBron in the past, Smith said:

"For somebody like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be as critical as he has been in the past, it may have been justified on this case, where it may not have been justified on that case. There have been times where Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scaled back. He has apologized because he thought he was mistaken about something he had said about LeBron, but it's Kareem."

Smith continued:

"I think that's what we saw from LeBron. That's why LeBron spoke the way that he did. I'm told he has profound respect for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, they just have no relationship."

Watch Stephen A. Smith's full comments on LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar below:

LeBron James snubs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from all-time Lakers starting 5

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has arguably the greatest resume in NBA history. Although LeBron James is expected to pass him as the all-time scoring list soon, Abdul-Jabbar's 6 MVP awards remain the most in NBA history. He has also won 6 championships while making 10 NBA Finals appearances.

When you add that with 19 All-Star teams, 15 All-NBA teams, and 11 All-Defensive teams, it is impossible to find five players with a better resume.

Abdul-Jabbar spent 14 seasons with the LA Lakers and ranks in the top six of every major category. Leaving him out of the Lakers starting five seems egregious, even with all the greats that have played for the franchise. However, James did just that.

While James is certainly one of the greatest players in NBA history, many would question the decision to include himself.

Poll : 0 votes