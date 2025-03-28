NBA analyst revamps Cooper Flagg comparisons, favoring 2× NBA champ over Larry Bird

Throughout the 2024-25 NCAA season, Cooper Flagg has been widely touted as the top prospect in the NBA Draft. While players like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have generated plenty of interest, Flagg stands alone as the consensus top player eligible to be drafted.

Now, with the draft rapidly approaching and Flagg in the midst of the NCAA March Madness Tournament, Dan Patrick took some time to draw parallels between the Duke star and the NBA players.

On Friday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," the longtime NBA analyst spoke about the situation.

"I'm not saying he is this guy, I'm saying that his game reminds me of Kevin Durant a little bit. Similar size, you know Durant certainly gets that shot up and he's a seven-footer when he takes that shot. He's good off the dribble, mid-range jumper, he can shoot the three. ...

"I just didn't want to go down the typical road of, 'Yep he's the next Larry Bird.' I mean that's not fair to him, there is no next Larry Bird. There'll be somebody who's really talented, but that doesn't mean he's the next Larry."

Bill Simmons jokes Cooper Flagg's mom's Celtics fandom will lead to eventual move to Boston after rookie contract

So far, Cooper Flagg has not indicated that he will declare for the NBA draft.

Amid his recent hot streak in the March Madness, the attention around Flagg and the hype surrounding a potential move to the NBA has only amplified.

On the heels of Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer indicating that Flagg will make the jump to the NBA level after this season, NBA analyst Bill Simmons spoke about the situation, joking that because Flagg's mom is a Boston Celtics fan, the young star could join the team after his rookie deal.

On Tuesday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons joked that he's putting his faith in Flagg's mom to get her son to Boston.

"I'm counting on Kelly Flagg, who's a massive, gigantic Celtics fan. ... The Celtics a team that she loves, very very much. We have never seen somebody come into the NBA Draft and just play out their rookie contract. ...

"Five years just plays with whoever drafts him. Jumps right to the Celtics by age 24. We're waiting for him; we're gonna have the cap space ready; we got a new owner. Come home, come home, Cooper."

After a dominant outing against Arizona that saw Flagg log 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal on Thursday, the team will be back in action again on Saturday when they face Alabama.

